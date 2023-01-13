ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Baz Luhrmann, John Travolta mourn loss of Lisa Marie Presley

The death of Lisa Marie Presley at age 54 on Thursday is being met with shock, tribute and mourning. Baz Luhrmann, director of “Elvis” said on Instagram that those involved in the movie had the privilege of her kind embrace. He says her loss has devastated people around the world. John Travolta addressed Presley directly on Instagram, saying “I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again.” Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan tweeted that her death brings sorrow “on more levels than I can count.” Actor Rita Wilson said on Instagram that she and husband Tom Hanks are heartbroken.

