kauainownews.com
First responders aid surfer in Hanalei waters off Kaua‘i
A 24-year-old Kapa‘a man was assisted by first responders in waters off Hanalei Beach on the North Shore of Kaua‘i, during a National Weather Service High Surf Warning on Wednesday. Personnel with the Kaua‘i Fire Department’s Hanalei fire station and the Ocean Safety Bureau’s North Roving Ski Patrol...
Giant surf following water rescues on Kauai
After an ocean rescue on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Kauai Fire Department is warning the public of hazardous ocean conditions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: High surf warning issued for largest northwest swell of the season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
Kauai visitor dies in an attempt to save 2 swimmers
The two swimmers made it safely to shore but Jakubowicz became unresponsive in the water and was brought to shore by local surfers.
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
