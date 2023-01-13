Read full article on original website
China's COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to Pay Over $800 Million for 5.8% Stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on Monday, the...
Shares Slip as China Data Stokes Economic Slowdown Fears
LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - European shares paused their new year rally and Asian equities slipped after China reported weak fourth-quarter economic data on Tuesday, keeping investors on edge over the prospects of a global recession. The Euro STOXX 600 lost 0.2%, slipping from its nine-month high hit on Monday. Global...
US futures lower to start holiday-shortened earnings week
U.S. markets appeared slow to gain traction early Tuesday to start a holiday-shortened, earnings-heavy week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.3% and the S&P 500 fell 0.2% before the bell. U.S. markets, which were closed for a holiday Monday, ended last week with gains on optimism that cooling...
United Internet Subsidiary Ionos Plans IPO in Q1
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - United Internet subsidiary Ionos plans an initial public offering (IPO) this quarter with a Prime Standard listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the web hosting company said on Tuesday. The offered shares are expected to come from the holdings of the subsidiary's two existing shareholders, United Internet...
Evergrande Said to Propose Two Offshore Restructuring Options Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group has been discussing a restructuring proposal with creditors that includes two options for extending payment deadlines on unsecured offshore debt, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. One proposed option would entail installment payments on the principal amount of the debt with total repayment in...
EU plans changes to pharmaceuticals law to avoid medicine shortages
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Proposed changes to a European Union pharmaceuticals law will include stronger obligations for the supply of medicines and earlier notifications of shortages, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Tuesday.
China's Reopening Fuels Global Growth Optimism, Davos Panel Says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -China's reopening from pandemic restrictions could drive global growth beyond expectations and help avoid a broader recession even as some of the world's largest economies struggle to overcome a downturn, top finance officials at the World Economic Forum said. China has lifted many of the most debilitating restrictions...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
UBS Still Hiring and in Growth Mode - CEO Ralph Hamers
ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS is hiring with the Swiss bank in "growth mode," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. "We are very cautious in hiring but still hiring. We are very much looking at what are some of the critical jobs that we need to fill," he told CNBC in an interview.
Marketmind: Ugly Duckling
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While Chinese economic data didn't come in worse than markets had feared, investors still couldn't come to terms with the scale of the economic pain being felt in the world's second-largest economy. China's growth in 2022...
China's First Population Drop in Six Decades Sounds Alarm on Demographic Crisis
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world. The country's National Bureau of...
Singapore's Dec Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fall 20.6% Yoy
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) declined 20.6% year-on-year in December 2022, led by drops in both electronics and non-electronic products. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX declined 3.3% in December, following November's 9.2% drop. This brought full-year NODX growth in 2022 to 3.5%, which OCBC economist...
Fund Manager Allocation to U.S. Stocks in January Collapses - BofA Survey
LONDON (Reuters) - Fund managers' allocation to U.S. equities collapsed in January, with 39% saying they had an underweight position, the most since October 2005, a BofA survey of global investor views on Tuesday showed. Global growth optimism hit a one-year high, while inflation expectations have peaked, according to the...
State Street CEO Says Had No Idea About Leverage in LDI Funds
LONDON (Reuters) -State Street said on Tuesday it was unaware how much leverage was tied up in liability-driven investment (LDI) funds which came under extreme stress last year after British government bond yields rocketed. LDI funds are used by UK pension funds to help ensure they can pay pensions. "We...
Davos 2023: CEOs Most Gloomy on Growth in More Than a Decade -PwC Survey
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Confidence among companies in their growth prospects has dropped the most since the 2007-08 global financial crisis due to rising inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflicts, a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers showed. With 73% of chief executives around the world expecting global economic growth to decline over...
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports December 2022 Passenger Traffic
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 30.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in December 2022, reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005065/en/ Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S.-China Friction Stokes Concern Among Some Top Finance Bosses
LONDON (Reuters) - The bosses of global investor Fidelity International and accountancy giant EY have voiced concerns about a fracturing of relations between the U.S. and China, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. Anne Richards, CEO of the $610 billion money manager Fidelity International, put her...
In China, Doctors Say They Are Discouraged From Citing COVID on Death Certificates
BEIJING (Reuters) - During a busy shift at the height of Beijing's COVID wave, a physician at a private hospital saw a printed notice in the emergency department: doctors should “try not to” write COVID-induced respiratory failure on death certificates. Instead, if the deceased had an underlying disease,...
Oil Prices Hit Two-Week Highs on Hopes of China Demand Rebound
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose $1.14, or 1.4%, to $85.60 a barrel by...
