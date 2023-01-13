ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen

A Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.
Lil Uzi Vert Gets Six New Face Piercings

Lil Uzi Vert loves to get his face pierced. So much so, the Philadelphia rapper recently got six new face piercings. On Friday (Jan. 13), a licensed piercer who goes by @fambie on her Instagram account posted a video of herself performing six dermal piercings on Lil Uzi Vert's face. In the clip, the Philly rapper is all smiles as he allows his face to get punctured and inserted with what looks like small diamond gems. At one point, Uzi is in the chair smiling as the piercer is dabbing blood up with a cotton pad after poking a hole in the rapper's mug. Overall, it looks like Baby Pluto got two facial piercings apiece near both sides of his cheeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lil Baby Appears to Unfollow Gunna on Instagram After Snitching Allegations

It looks like Gunna is losing friendships with many of his rap peers. Apparently, Lil Baby has reportedly unfollowed the YSL member amid snitching allegations. On Jan. 14, a photo surfaced online revealing that Lil Baby possibly unfollowed Gunna. This revelation is causing a stir on social media because the pair have collaborated on several tracks together, released a 2018 joint project called Drip Harder and earned a diamond plaque together for their hit single, "Drip Too Hard."
Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching

Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching. On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.
Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?

Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
UTAH STATE
Future Wears Masked Cap in Club, Social Media Has Hilarious Reactions

A video of Future in the club wearing a masked cap is going viral, with social media users sharing hilarious reactions to the fashion-forward head cover. On Jan. 14, Future's The Big Party Tour stopped in Atlanta for a show at State Farm Arena. Following the show, Future was videoed at an afterparty wearing tons of bling and rocking a strange looking head garment. The headpiece features a brim, but also has aspects of a winter bubble coat with a wraparound mask. The hat is actually a Burberry oversized puffer cap by Ricardo Tisci, which goes for around $500.
ATLANTA, GA
ASAP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping on the Job – Watch

A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.
If We Had To Pick Only One Classic Cartoon, Texas Picks The Sea

Many of us still have rousing debates and discussions over our favorite cartoons growing up. For many of us, Nickelodeon was the end-all, be-all of animated programming. A study was recently done to see which state aligns with which classic Nickelodeon cartoon most. Apparently, Texas likes their pineapples under the...
TEXAS STATE
Here Are the XXL Awards 2023 Nominees and New Board Members

The XXL Awards 2023 launch today (Jan. 16) with the reveal of the nominees in all 12 categories. Artists nominated have been selected by the XXL staff. Over the next week, 11 of the award winners will be determined by the XXL Awards Board, which is now made up of 214 label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more. The 12th award, The People’s Champ, will be picked by the public. Fans can cast a vote once an hour from now until Sun. Jan 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Jan. 30 on XXLMag.com.
Boldy James Hospitalized After Two-Car Accident in Detroit

Boldy James is currently hospitalized after being involved in a car accident in his hometown of Detroit this week. According to a statement from Boldy James' rep, the 40-year-old rapper was involved in a two-car accident on Monday (Jan. 9). Boldy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. He's currently in stable condition.
DETROIT, MI
Tory Lanez’s Dad Says Their Family Forgives Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez's dad continues to be vocal in the wake of his son being convicted in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Now, the rap-crooner's father is revealing that their family has forgiven Megan. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Sonstar Peterson shared a lengthy video on social media weighing in...
Are Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics About Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" lyrics reveal the pop star has finally found a worthy love: herself. Much like Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Cyrus' new disco-infused pop-rock breakup track, released in the U.S. Thursday night (Jan. 12), finds the singer leaning into self-love as she lets go of a former flame that fizzled out.
