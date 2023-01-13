Read full article on original website
Factbox-How China Is Seeking to Boost Its Falling Birth Rate
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China saw its population fall by roughly 850,000 last year - its first drop in six decades that marks the start of an expected long-term decline in citizen numbers with major economic consequences. Following are key facts about the demographic crisis. ONE-CHILD POLICY. - China implemented...
Bank of Canada Names Economics Professor to Governing Council
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada said on Monday it has appointed a professor of applied economics at HEC Montreal to be a non-executive deputy governor and the sixth member of its policy-setting governing council for a two-year term, starting in March. Nicolas Vincent was named to take on its...
China developers' debt risks persist after support policies' slow start
HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden (2007.HK) had some rare good news for the cash-squeezed property sector with an offshore debt repayment on Tuesday, but a closer look reveals just how much developers may still struggle to access capital, developers and analysts said.
France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying
PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.
New Cumbria coalmine likely to break UK’s climate pledge, analysis says
The new coalmine in Cumbria is likely to prevent the UK from meeting its internationally agreed commitment to reduce emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas methane, analysis has suggested. The Whitehaven colliery, controversially approved by ministers shortly before Christmas, will release about 17,500 tonnes of methane every year, according to...
Families mourn Nepal plane victims, data box sent to France
POKHARA, Nepal — (AP) — Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest air disaster in 30 years. The flight plummeted...
Repaired German Leopard Tanks for Ukraine Ready in 2024 at Earliest, Armsmaker Says
BERLIN (Reuters) -German armsmaker Rheinmetall could deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest and would need a confirmed order to begin repairs, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper on Sunday. Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine...
Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
Flyer filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
NEW DELHI (AP) — Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city on the foothills of the Himalayas. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to fellow passengers who were laughing. Finally, Jaiswal, wearing a yellow sweater, turned the camera to himself and smiled. Then it happened. The plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal’s smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers. Within seconds the footage turned shaky and recorded the screeching sound of an engine. Toward the end of the video, huge flames and smoke took over the frame.
Microsoft says it will roll out ChatGPT on its own AI service after reports it will invest $10 billion into OpenAI
Microsoft said Azure OpenAI is now generally available for everyone to use and it plans to make ChatGPT available through the service.
Dutch Trade Minister: Won't Summarily Agree to U.S. Rules on China Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to the...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, House GOP trade blows
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Biden, House GOP trade blows Weekend air waves and social media were filled with barbed rhetoric and accusations so riddled with Washington-speak that few casual listeners can sort it…
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
Davos 2023: CEOs Most Gloomy on Growth in More Than a Decade -PwC Survey
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Confidence among companies in their growth prospects has dropped the most since the 2007-08 global financial crisis due to rising inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflicts, a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers showed. With 73% of chief executives around the world expecting global economic growth to decline over...
Marketmind: Ugly Duckling
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While Chinese economic data didn't come in worse than markets had feared, investors still couldn't come to terms with the scale of the economic pain being felt in the world's second-largest economy. China's growth in 2022...
When States Legalize Marijuana, Teens' Asthma Rates Rise
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Cannabis use in U.S. states where recreational use is legal could be contributing to children's asthma, according to new research. A study found increases in asthma in teens where cannabis is legal, compared to states where it remains banned for medicinal and recreational use. The study also found increased asthma in children in some minority and ethnic groups.
India Tells IMF It Backs Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring Plan - Source
COLOMBO (Reuters) - India has informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it will support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the island nation races to secure a $2.9 billion bailout from the global lender. The country of 22 million people is...
Ghana Extends Domestic Debt Exchange Deadline for Third Time
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange, this time to Jan. 31, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday. The crisis-hit nation launched the debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion rescue package.
British Government to Block Scottish Gender Reform Law
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill, approved...
