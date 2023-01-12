Read full article on original website
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid, Erdogan Says
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Putin Says Russian Military Operation Going Well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of...
Davos 2023: Europe, NATO to Build Ukraine Unity in Russian No-Go Zone
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -As fears of a new Russian offensive from Belarus mount in Ukraine, Kyiv's allies are seeking to forge greater unity and to ramp up support at the Davos meeting of political and business leaders, where Russians are conspicuous by their absence. The World Economic Forum (WEF), which...
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
Davos 2023: Qatar Says Engagement With Taliban Needed Despite 'Disappointing' Actions
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday that recent measures taken by Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration were "very disappointing" but that Doha would continue engaging as the only way forward to achieve change on the ground. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Doha was also consulting with other...
Factbox-India Set to Overtake China as World's Most Populous Nation
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is expected to overtake China as the world's most populous country this year even though its population growth has been slowing down, United Nations says. Following are some key points about India's demography, according to government data:. - India estimates its population at 1.38 billion,...
U.S., Taiwan Officials Pledge Ambitious Trade Negotiating Schedule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Taiwan concluded four days of trade negotiations on Monday and reached consensus on a number of areas related to trade facilitation, anti-corruption, small and medium-sized enterprises and regulatory practices, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said. The first major negotiating round of the U.S.-Taiwan...
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
Dutch Tech Industry Urges EU to Take a Stand on China Chip Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
Marketmind: Dodging a Downturn
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Global investors have fretted endlessly about a 2023 recession for the major global economies for more than six months. Now the year's underway, they are having some doubts. A big question is whether dodging a downturn...
Bank of Canada Names Economics Professor to Governing Council
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada said on Monday it has appointed a professor of applied economics at HEC Montreal to be a non-executive deputy governor and the sixth member of its policy-setting governing council for a two-year term, starting in March. Nicolas Vincent was named to take on its...
Japan Yields Top BOJ Cap for Third Day on Eve of Crucial Policy Decision
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year government bond yields topped the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday amid swirling speculation that policymakers could tweak stimulus settings when a two-day meeting wraps up on Wednesday. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.505%...
India's Maharashtra enters $2.5 billion partnership for EV battery-swapping stations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc (GGR.O) and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday.
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
Vietnam President Quits as Communist Party Intensifies Graft Crackdown
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned after the ruling Communist Party blamed him for "violations and wrongdoing" by officials under his control, the government said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of the country's anti-graft campaign. Phuc, a former prime minister widely credited with accelerating pro-business...
DAVOS 2023: Spain says 'very close to deal' with Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar.
France concerned for health of French-Irish citizen held in Iran
France is "extremely worried" about the health of a French-Irish citizen held in Iran, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, as UN rights experts accused Tehran of institutionalised "hostage-taking". The experts called on Tehran to "end the institutionalised practice of hostage-taking and to release the many foreign and dual nationals who remain arbitrarily detained."
Putin: Russian Economy Likely Shrank 2.5% in 2022 but Beating Expectations
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted. Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief,...
Serbia Asks Russia to End Recruitment of Its People for Ukraine War
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Vucic criticised Russia's websites and social media groups for publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group calls volunteers to join its ranks.
