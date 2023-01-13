ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska State Fair opens 2023 scholarship applications

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska high school students are invited to apply for Alaska State Fair scholarships starting January 13th. "Educate" is a key part of the Alaska State Fair mission, and the Fair awards annual scholarships. For 2023, the Fair will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships. Scholarships...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage internal auditors to review contracts made under disgraced former health director

Anchorage city auditors say their initial review of actions made under disgraced former health director Joe Gerace raised some concerns, and they plan to dig further. “Our review of invoices and interviews with health department staff suggested that Mr. Gerace had obligated the municipality prior to having the vendors’ work authorized through the proper contract processes,” said Michael Chadwick, director of Anchorage’s Internal Audit Department.
ANCHORAGE, AK
mixfmalaska.com

Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

January is National Radon Action Month

Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Mountain View Elementary debuts community-funded ice rink

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mountain View Elementary School students went ice skating on their very own rink on Friday afternoon. Decked out in winter coats, bicycle helmets, and hockey skates, the grade schoolers leaned on metal folding chairs as they muscled their way across the ice. “This is scary,” one...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities

Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Most home values increase across Anchorage municipality, according to latest report

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Home values in Anchorage increased in 2022, but many buyers face reduced inventory and lower purchasing power. That’s what the Anchorage Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report suggested Thursday after being reviewed in an Anchorage Assembly work session. For homeowners, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Anchorage

Heading into the weekend, there are lots of opportunities to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Anchorage. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday designated the MLK holiday as a Day of Service, citing Dr. King’s legacy and a growing national tradition of community engagement and volunteering in his name.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Demboski vs. Bronson comes to a head

Amy Demboski, former municipal manager for Anchorage, has retained attorney Scott Kendall and appears to be pursuing a settlement for what she says was a retaliatory and wrongful firing by Mayor Dave Bronson. Demboski was fired on Dec. 19, after which she said that the mayor’s staff leaked information to...
ANCHORAGE, AK

