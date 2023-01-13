Read full article on original website
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
Alaska State Fair opens 2023 scholarship applications
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska high school students are invited to apply for Alaska State Fair scholarships starting January 13th. "Educate" is a key part of the Alaska State Fair mission, and the Fair awards annual scholarships. For 2023, the Fair will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships. Scholarships...
Anchorage internal auditors to review contracts made under disgraced former health director
Anchorage city auditors say their initial review of actions made under disgraced former health director Joe Gerace raised some concerns, and they plan to dig further. “Our review of invoices and interviews with health department staff suggested that Mr. Gerace had obligated the municipality prior to having the vendors’ work authorized through the proper contract processes,” said Michael Chadwick, director of Anchorage’s Internal Audit Department.
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
January is National Radon Action Month
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
Mountain View Elementary debuts community-funded ice rink
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mountain View Elementary School students went ice skating on their very own rink on Friday afternoon. Decked out in winter coats, bicycle helmets, and hockey skates, the grade schoolers leaned on metal folding chairs as they muscled their way across the ice. “This is scary,” one...
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
New Anchorage Resource Center to provide services for people experiencing homelessness under one roof
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center is being called a first in the state as a place where service providers can meet with people experiencing homelessness for a one-stop experience in providing assistance. “We have folks who will be providing job skill training, connecting people...
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose.
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
Most home values increase across Anchorage municipality, according to latest report
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Home values in Anchorage increased in 2022, but many buyers face reduced inventory and lower purchasing power. That’s what the Anchorage Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report suggested Thursday after being reviewed in an Anchorage Assembly work session. For homeowners, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase.
Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Anchorage
Heading into the weekend, there are lots of opportunities to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Anchorage. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday designated the MLK holiday as a Day of Service, citing Dr. King’s legacy and a growing national tradition of community engagement and volunteering in his name.
Breaking: Demboski vs. Bronson comes to a head
Amy Demboski, former municipal manager for Anchorage, has retained attorney Scott Kendall and appears to be pursuing a settlement for what she says was a retaliatory and wrongful firing by Mayor Dave Bronson. Demboski was fired on Dec. 19, after which she said that the mayor’s staff leaked information to...
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
According to Jess Hall, the vice president of Hall Quality Homes in Palmer, there are two ways for snow to get inside an attic - both of which are rather uncommon, but possible.
