Read full article on original website
Related
Davos organizers: Musk wasn’t invited despite what he says
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum says billionaire Elon Musk wasn’t on the guest list for the annual meeting of business executives, global leaders and cultural trend-setters in Davos, Switzerland — despite what the Twitter owner claims. Notables from European Union chief Ursula von der...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: CEOs Most Gloomy on Growth in More Than a Decade -PwC Survey
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Confidence among companies in their growth prospects has dropped the most since the 2007-08 global financial crisis due to rising inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflicts, a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers showed. With 73% of chief executives around the world expecting global economic growth to decline over...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Dodging a Downturn
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Global investors have fretted endlessly about a 2023 recession for the major global economies for more than six months. Now the year's underway, they are having some doubts. A big question is whether dodging a downturn...
US News and World Report
Russia to Let Some Companies Disregard Foreign Shareholders
(Reuters) - Russia is set to allow some companies to disregard the votes of shareholders from what it regards as "unfriendly" countries when making corporate decisions, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. The decree will apply to companies in the energy, mechanical engineering and trade sectors with...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Ugly Duckling
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While Chinese economic data didn't come in worse than markets had feared, investors still couldn't come to terms with the scale of the economic pain being felt in the world's second-largest economy. China's growth in 2022...
US News and World Report
Activision Blizzard Says NetEase Dismisses Proposal to Extend Ties
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Activision Blizzard Inc, the U.S. video game developer behind hit franchise Warcraft, said on Tuesday its Chinese publisher NetEase Inc had turned down a proposal to extend their long-time partnership for six months as it looks for a new partner. In a statement on microblogging site Weibo,...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: China Reopens Its Doors With Investment Pitch to Global Elite
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's Vice-Premier Liu He welcomed foreign investment and declared his country open to the world on Tuesday after three years of pandemic isolation. Liu's explicit pitch to global leaders gathered in Davos made it clear China wants international investors to play a key role in Beijing's...
US News and World Report
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin Is Back With a Bonk
(Reuters) - Bitcoin is on the charge in 2023, dragging the crypto market off the floor and electrifying bonk, a new meme coin. The No.1 cryptocurrency has clocked a 26% gain in January, leaping 22% in the past week alone, breaking back above the $20,000 level and putting in on course for its best month since October 2021 - just before the Big Crypto Crash.
US News and World Report
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
Comments / 0