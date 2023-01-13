Read full article on original website
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
Body of man missing since Hurriane Ian found on sunken boat
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a man who was reported missing after Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast last year have been recovered from a sunken sailboat, sheriff's officials said. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the remains were identified as James “Denny" Hurst,...
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel,...
