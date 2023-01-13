Read full article on original website
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
This Rising Indianapolis Singer is Making a Statement
R&B singer Maeta, a former Indianapolis native, is turning heads around the world as she’s making a fast come-up. Tidal has placed her on the list of ‘Rising Artists To Watch’. With hit singles like Toxic & B*tch Dont Be Mad, Maetas’ sound gives us those nostalgic 2000s R&B vibes. Her soft and mellow harmonies combined with pop, R&B, and house beats make it hard for us to stop listening. In her latest EP Habits, she reflects on her life experiences and relationships, as well as her confidence as she grows into the artist she imagines herself to be.
IMPD officers take part in new breathwork training
INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of IMPD officers is undergoing a new type of wellness training that will help improve how they respond to 911 calls. Jesse Coomer is a professional breath work coach and has been training police officers across the country on how to control their breathing. Coomer...
IU community responds to attack, 'hate-based violence'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For some people on the Indiana University campus, there's a feeling of fear. "This is so scary. We are not safe even on the streets. We are not safe in the workplace. It's a very discomforting feeling," said Rupal Thanawala, the President of the Asian American Alliance.
Retired Indianapolis firefighter who beat cancer spreads awareness to help others beat it, too
INDIANAPOLIS — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and here in Indianapolis, some firefighters are helping ensure that recently diagnosed firefighters get the help they need. Tim McDonnell retired from the Indianapolis Fire Department after working at Station 44 on the east side for 40 years. In 2000, McDonnell...
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
Indianapolis Recorder
From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star
When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
WTHR
Retired firefighter who beat cancer helps others
Tim McDonnell retired from the Indianapolis Fire Department after for 40 years. In 2000, he received news that would change his life.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
momswhothink.com
16 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Indianapolis
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Eric Church to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music singer-songwriter Eric Church will be headlining outdoor venues across the U.S. this summer for "The Outsiders Revival Tour", which includes a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Kicking off June 22, the Live Nation-produced tour will take Church to 26 cities across the...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
Indianapolis Recorder
New local African American history timeline dates back to 1746
Indianapolis has a new digital African American timeline with more than 250 years of the city’s Black history. The timeline encompasses history from the first five Black people who arrived in the state in 1746 to the election of the first Black Marion County Democratic Party chair, Myla Eldridge, in 2022.
Death investigation on near north side
Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
indianapolismonthly.com
Indulge Yourself In Pizza & Libations
Back in 2014, Nathan and Leah Huelsebusch chose the sleepy Johnson County town of Bargersville as the site of their first Taxman Brewing Company gastropub. Inspired by the three years they lived in Belgium for business, the couple started serving small-batch dubbels and steak frites in the shadow of the hulking Umbarger & Sons grain elevators across the road, a farm-town metropolis that is equal parts Marvel Universe and Petticoat Junction.
