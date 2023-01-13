Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he is still dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, LeBron James is putting up 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Even though his numbers...
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
LeBron James is widely believed to be the second-best player of all time, due to his sustained dominance and longevity at the highest level. This season, LeBron James is averaging 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers. There is no doubt that LeBron James is...
When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice
It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley
Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"
The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Looking To Make Deal That Improves Them For Next 3 Years
While the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a trade since the regular season began, they have been perhaps the most active team in the NBA when it comes to the rumor mill. It feels as though nearly every player on the roster — except for LeBron James — has had their name thrown into a trade rumor.
Watch: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.
Jordan Clarkson Fires Back At Desmond Bane And JJ Redick For Bane's Comments About His Squares Up
Jordan Clarkson was fired up after Desmond Bane made comments about him and his willingness to square up when he feels under attack. The Utah Jazz guard starred in two big moments recently, which earned him a lot of criticism from fans around the association. First, he squared up against...
The Miami Heat Took A Shot At Grayson Allen After They Beat The Bucks
At any given point in time in the NBA, you'll have players who get labeled as villains due to their trash talk or their antics on the court and Grayson Allen is definitely one of them. There is a lot to admire about the way the Milwaukee Bucks have established themselves as one of the NBA's heavyweights but Allen's presence on their roster has drawn the ire of fans quite often.
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls
Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts
Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
When the Chicago Bulls pissed off Michael Jordan in his first game against his former team
As everybody knows, an angry Michael Jordan is a dangerous man. The Chicago Bulls learned that the hard way when they faced him head-on for the first time since he left the team. Jordan had signed to play for the Washington Wizards in 2001, and on January 4, 2002, he faced off against the team he helped lead to six NBA titles and worldwide fame.
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls. Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, one player who the team is high on...
Khris Middleton's Intense Reaction To Injury Woes This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks were once the best team in basketball and looked to be on track to win the NBA championship. While it's true that they are still in contention to win a title, their play of late has not looked nearly as strong as it did early on. While...
Trae Young's Relationship With Former Atlanta Hawks President Deteriorated After 2022 Playoffs
Trae Young his having an incredibly tough year on the Atlanta Hawks this season. Though his on-court performances seem to be turning a corner as the Hawks record gradually improves, the team is in quite a deep hole with managing their star. They went all-out to get him a co-star...
Draymond Green Gets Real On The Departure Of Gary Payton II
When it comes to the Golden State Warriors, everybody knows their world revolves around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. As the three faces and leaders of the Warriors dynasty, they've been dominating the league together for years in what has been a historic run. As recently as last...
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Should Have Stayed With Raptors In 2019: "Toronto Would Be A Dynasty."
Kawhi Leonard is one of the best superstars in basketball, and there's no doubt that he has been a player that has shown he could win a championship as the No. 1 option. His 2019 run with the Toronto Raptors was legendary, and there's no doubt that he reached another level in that season's playoffs.
