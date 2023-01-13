Read full article on original website
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Putin Says Russian Military Operation Going Well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of...
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
Top US general visits training site for Ukrainian soldiers
The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, has delivered a message to Ukrainian soldiers at a new training program in Germany: These are urgent times
Davos 2023: Russian Bombing Puts Kyiv's Utilities Under Critical Strain -Klitschko
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Kyiv's infrastructure could collapse at any second as Russia's sporadic missile attacks along with freezing winter temperatures put local authorities under increasing strain, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said on Monday. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir told Reuters that Ukraine's Western allies had to...
British government blocks Scottish gender change law
For the first time, the British government has blocked a Scottish law over a new measure that would make it easier for people to change their legal gender.
Spain to Extradite Doctor to Uruguay Over Torture in Dictatorship Years
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's High Court has approved the extradition to Uruguay of a doctor accused of helping the military torture dissidents during the right-wing military dictatorship in the 1970s, the court said on Monday. The extradition had been requested by a Montevideo court based on the testimony of eight...
France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying
PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
Belarus Brings New Charges Against Opposition Leader's Jailed Husband
(Reuters) - Belarus brought new criminal charges against the jailed husband of the exiled opposition leader on Monday, accusing him of violating prison rules while serving an 18-year sentence, investigators said. Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a 44-year-old video blogger who was arrested during an attempt to run for president against veteran leader...
Beirut Blast Protesters Say Judiciary Targets Them Not Officials
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Relatives of those killed in the 2020 Beirut port blast say they have become targets of the judiciary instead of senior officials who have still not been held to account for the huge explosion that devastated Lebanon's capital and killed 220 people. A dozen people were summoned...
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
Brazil to Reinforce Fiscal, Democratic and Environmental Commitments, Says Haddad
(Reuters) -Brazil's delegation arrived at the World Economic Forum (WEF) with a commitment to defend democracy and the sustainability of both its public accounts and the environment, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday. Speaking to journalists at his hotel in Davos, Switzerland, Haddad said that Brazilian institutions "gave a...
Venezuelan Teachers March for Better Pay Amid Sky-High Inflation
(Reuters) -Teachers, retirees and workers' unions marched in at least six Venezuelan cities on Monday to demand better salaries, as the government of President Nicolas Maduro faces renewed challenges in its attempt to fight inflation. Venezuela's inflation is estimated to have reached 305% last year, according a nongovernmental group of...
Analysis-Russia's Falling Oil Revenues Could Create Vicious Circle for Budget, Rouble
(Reuters) - Russia's attempts to plug its budget deficit by selling foreign currency reserves could lead to a vicious circle that pushes the rouble higher and further reduces the Kremlin's crucial export revenues, analysts say. Russia's finance ministry and central bank said last week they would restart interventions in foreign...
Hamas Releases Video It Says Is of Israeli Man Captured in Gaza in 2014
GAZA (Reuters) -Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas released a video on Monday showing what they said was an Israeli citizen being held captive in the Gaza Strip. The unverified images of the man are the first since his capture in 2014. The undated video shows a man identified by Hamas...
