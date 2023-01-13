Read full article on original website
Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
Markets think the Fed is about to deliver a smaller rate hike, but here's one big reason the central bank could stay aggressive on its next move
Investors are locking in expectations that the Fed will downshift its interest rate hike in February. Easing inflation is fueling a bullish view on a 25-basis-point move but shelter prices may still look sticky to policymakers. Market moves suggest the "iceberg of fear" around inflation is receding, one analyst said.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears
Many investors see the first six or nine months of the year as a slow period that sets up investors for better returns later in the year. Despite the decline in markets in 2022, investors are looking ahead, and many see a relatively attractive climate if investors can think long term rather than be caught up in the moment. Individual pockets of the market could do well despite the larger economic malaise and could set up investors, as opposed to short-term traders, for years to come.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.
Economists warn of global recession danger ahead of World Economic Forum at Davos – as it happened
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists for major businesses forecast weak economic growth in Europe and the US
$93 Million Liquidated In 1 Hour
Knowledge exhibits a considerable amount of shorts have been liquidated within the Bitcoin futures market up to now day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Have been Wiped Out In Just one Hour. As per knowledge from the on-chain analytics agency Glassnode, brief liquidations have spiked up...
Inside the 'doomsday' layoffs at Goldman Sachs
In Insider Weekly: We talk about Goldman Sachs' brutal layoffs, why paid sabbaticals are a good thing for everyone, and a new economic agenda.
Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 16, 2023: Rates Slip
A few important mortgage rates went down today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages slid. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also ticked downward. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates...
This US state wants to phase out EVs instead of ICEs by 2035
A U.S. state has decided to swim against the tide with its proposal to phase out all-electric vehicles from the state by 2035. You heard it right. Wyoming's legislature is debating a resolution introduced on January 13, intended to pay tribute to its oil and gas industry which has created countless jobs and revenues over the decades.
Bank of Canada Names Economics Professor to Governing Council
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada said on Monday it has appointed a professor of applied economics at HEC Montreal to be a non-executive deputy governor and the sixth member of its policy-setting governing council for a two-year term, starting in March. Nicolas Vincent was named to take on its...
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
I manage a Davos hotel where Bill Gates and other leaders stay for the World Economic Forum. We barely sleep and live off Red Bull, but we love it.
Hans-Rudolf Ruetti manages the Grandhotel Belvédère hotel in Davos and said he runs a 24-hour operation during WEF.
