ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Week

What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?

Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
Fortune

Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears

Many investors see the first six or nine months of the year as a slow period that sets up investors for better returns later in the year. Despite the decline in markets in 2022, investors are looking ahead, and many see a relatively attractive climate if investors can think long term rather than be caught up in the moment. Individual pockets of the market could do well despite the larger economic malaise and could set up investors, as opposed to short-term traders, for years to come.
astaga.com

$93 Million Liquidated In 1 Hour

Knowledge exhibits a considerable amount of shorts have been liquidated within the Bitcoin futures market up to now day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Have been Wiped Out In Just one Hour. As per knowledge from the on-chain analytics agency Glassnode, brief liquidations have spiked up...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 16, 2023: Rates Slip

A few important mortgage rates went down today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages slid. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also ticked downward. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates...
US News and World Report

Bank of Canada Names Economics Professor to Governing Council

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada said on Monday it has appointed a professor of applied economics at HEC Montreal to be a non-executive deputy governor and the sixth member of its policy-setting governing council for a two-year term, starting in March. Nicolas Vincent was named to take on its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy