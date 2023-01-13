ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REPORT: WWE Has Been Sold To Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

After months of speculation, there has been several reports that the WWE has been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Rumors are swirling that the purchase will result in the WWE no longer being a publicly traded company, going private and giving Vince McMahon control. McMahon "retired" and control of the Television product went to his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which resulted in a better TV product and higher ratings. Earlier on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. A title she shared with now CEO Nick Khan.
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE

Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
Vince McMahon Likely To Fire Triple H’s New Hires If He Regains Creative Control

Vince McMahon dominated headlines back in 2022 when he was involved in a hush-money scandal. The pro-wrestling community were utterly shocked to the core due to this and everything else that transpired afterward. However, McMahon made a surprise return and quickly took hold of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman. In fact, McMahon might just fire Triple H’s new hires if he regains full control.
WWE Could Return To $60 Monthly Pay-Per-Views After Company Sale

Vince McMahon made headlines for the worst reasons last year when he was involved in a hush-money scandal and the subsequent assault accusations. This led to Vince McMahon retiring for several months, but it was not permanent. McMahon eventually made his shocking return and quickly regained control of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman after Stephanie McMahon resigned. Clearly, a lot of changes will be taking place, and it seems that could also affect WWE’s pay-per-view system.
Davos 2023: CEOs Most Gloomy on Growth in More Than a Decade -PwC Survey

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Confidence among companies in their growth prospects has dropped the most since the 2007-08 global financial crisis due to rising inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflicts, a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers showed. With 73% of chief executives around the world expecting global economic growth to decline over...
Triple H Reportedly Holds Talent Meeting Before Raw

Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this month and there’s been a lot of questions about the future of WWE since then. A talent meeting was held before SmackDown last week and it looks like the current situation in WWE was once again addressed before Raw. Fightful Select reports...

