Vince McMahon made headlines for the worst reasons last year when he was involved in a hush-money scandal and the subsequent assault accusations. This led to Vince McMahon retiring for several months, but it was not permanent. McMahon eventually made his shocking return and quickly regained control of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman after Stephanie McMahon resigned. Clearly, a lot of changes will be taking place, and it seems that could also affect WWE’s pay-per-view system.

1 DAY AGO