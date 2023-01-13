Read full article on original website
WTOP
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Jannik Sinner (15), Italy, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. Francisco Cerundolo (28), Argentina, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Juncheng Shang, China,...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Fernandez de Oliveira has life-changing win in Latin America
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira made two straight birdies to turn away his last challenge and closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Latin America Amateur Championship, earning a spot in three majors this year. Fernandez de Oliveira, the second Argentine to win since the Latin America Amateur...
MATCHDAY: Elche still chasing 1st win of season in Spain
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Last-place Elche will continue the quest to win its first Spanish league game of the season at second-to-last Cádiz. Elche enters the match with four points after the first 16 rounds. It has lost five in a row in the league and sits 11 points behind Cádiz, which has three wins, including in the last round at Valencia. Cádiz hadn’t won since beating Atlético Madrid in October. Its only other win was at Valladolid in September.
