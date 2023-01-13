A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Last-place Elche will continue the quest to win its first Spanish league game of the season at second-to-last Cádiz. Elche enters the match with four points after the first 16 rounds. It has lost five in a row in the league and sits 11 points behind Cádiz, which has three wins, including in the last round at Valencia. Cádiz hadn’t won since beating Atlético Madrid in October. Its only other win was at Valladolid in September.

20 HOURS AGO