ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Weekend in Princeton: A Lyrical Commercial Turns an Aspiring Accountant into an Opera Sensation

By Richard Rein
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

Princeton, NJ –She was born in 1985 in a small town of South Africa, and not even aware of opera until the age of 16. Today she performs in major opera venues and concert halls around the world. On Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15, Pretty Yende appears at Richardson Auditorium with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

The program displays her versatility -- she sings Samuel Barber's “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” and arias from Rossini's “The Barber of Seville” and Verdi's “La Traviata.” Also on the program are classic opera overtures and Aaron Copland's “Appalachian Spring.”

Yente will participate in a pre-concert talk at 3 p.m. on Sunday, in advance of the 4 pm. performance.

So how did Yente, as a teenager in the small town of Piet Retief, South Africa, thinking about a career as an accountant, become focused on opera? The connection was explored in a 2015 interview for NPR’s Morning Edition.

Yende was at home watching television one day when a commercial came on for British Air. The background music was from the Lakmé Flower Duet.

As Yende recalled the moment to NPR, “So I hear these sounds, just those 10 seconds. I knew that it's something that I should know, but I didn't know what it was. And so I went to my high school teacher the following day and I asked him what it was, and he told me it's called opera. And I said to him, ‘Is it humanly possible?’ Because at 16, growing up in a very small town, in Piet Retief, I had no idea that human beings were capable of such a gift. And so he told me that of course it is humanly possible. If you have the talent, you can do it. I said to him, ‘Well, you need to teach me that.’

“He advised me to join the choir, and I joined the school choir. And he told me that, ‘Pretty, I don't think you're an opera singer. I don't think you're a singer at all. You shouldn't be singing, you should just continue with your quest of being an accountant,’ because that's what I wanted to do before I heard the music. I wanted to be an accountant. But something had changed, something that I couldn't touch or see, but something that I could feel, that I needed to know if somebody could feel the same way. It was an immense joy that I wanted to share with everyone.”

The rest of this weekend’s events, including the commemoration of Marin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16:

Friday, January 13

7 p.m.: Princeton Hockey vs. LIU, Baker Rink, Princeton University. www.goprincetontigers.com.

8 p.m.: Princeton Folk Dance, Suzanne Patterson Center, 45 Stockton Street. www.princetonfolkdance.org. Lesson followed by open dancing. No partner needed.

Saturday, January 14

Noon to 5 p.m.: Music at Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, 609-924-2310. www.terhuneorchards.com. Sarah Teti performs.

2 p.m.: Princeton Women’s Basketball vs. Brown, Jadwin Gymnasium, www.goprincetontigers.com.

11 a.m.: StoryWalk down the Rhododendron Trail at Marquand Park, Lovers Lane. Featuring Tap the Magic Tree by Christie Matheson; families can read the book as they stroll the trail. Marquandparkfoundation.org.

6 p.m.: Music at Small World Coffee, Caruso, ambient loop guitarist. 14 Witherspoon Street, smallworldcoffee.com.

7 p.m.: Jesus Christ Superstar film 50th anniversary celebration, at Villa Victoria Academy Performing Arts Center, 376 West Upper Ferry Road, Ewing. With in-person appearances by members of the original cast. Villavictoria.org.

Dan Bauer Recommends: Ok, not to make anyone feel old, but Jesus Christ Superstar, the landmark motion picture is 50 years old! To commemorate this significant event a celebration will take place with a screening of the film at the Villa Victoria Theatre in Ewing. Four members of the original film cast will also be attendance: Larry Marshall (Simon) Kurt Yaghjian (Annas), Bob Bingham (Ciaphas), and Ted Neeley (Jesus). Tickets are $20. To purchase, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67939

8 p.m.: Pretty Yende, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Richardson Auditorium, 609-497-0020. www.princetonsymphony.org. South African opera soprano performs arias from Gioachino Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia” and Giuseppe Verdi’s “La traviata” as well as Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.” The PSO plays overtures from operas by Rossini and Verdi, plus Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”

Sunday, January 15

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pop-Up Project: Hand-Lettered Envelopes, Arts Council of Princeton Pop-Up Studio, 44 Hulfish Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Learn hand-lettering to create personal envelopes for thank you notes, invitations, etc. Register via EventBrite.

Noon to 5 p.m.: Music at Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, 609-924-2310. www.terhuneorchards.com. Live music by Larry Tritel.

3 p.m.: Pre-Concert Talk with South African opera soprano Pretty Yende, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Richardson Auditorium, 609-497-0020. www.princetonsymphony.org.

4 p.m.: Pretty Yende, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Richardson Auditorium, 609-497-0020. www.princetonsymphony.org. South African opera soprano performs arias from Gioachino Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia” and Giuseppe Verdi’s “La traviata” as well as Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.” The PSO plays overtures from operas by Rossini and Verdi, plus Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”

4 p.m.: Princeton Makes, free coffee house with the Woe Nellies, a five-woman ukulele band. Princeton Shopping Center, Princetonmakes.com.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Bank and postal holiday. Recycling Day.

9 a.m.: Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www. artscouncilofprinceton.org. Community coffee and bagel breakfast.

Tina Campt, noted Black feminist theorist of visual culture and contemporary art and professor in the humanities at Princeton University, will speak. Families are invited to pick up a copy of an updated limited-edition coloring book featuring prominent Black residents of Princeton from history. Bring a donation of canned or boxed non-perishables.

10 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 3 p.m.: Day of Service in Nature at Mountain Lakes Preserve, in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Sponsored by Friends of Princeton Open Space. To volunteer, visit fopos.org.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Naming Party for Witherspoon Jackson Neighborhood by Romus Broadway, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Celebrate the legacy of Romus Broadway, the unofficial photographic historian for the neighborhood who died in 2020, and help the Arts Council identify the people in his photographs.

2 p.m.: Princeton Women’s Basketball vs. Penn, Jadwin Gymnasium. www.goprincetontigers.com.

6 p.m.: Capital Harmony Works Orchestra, community concert in honor of Martin Luther King Day, Trinity Church, 33 Mercer Street. Non-perishable foods or monetary donations benefit Arm in Arm. Capitalharmony.works/events.

7 p.m.: Annual multifaith service in honor of Martin Luther King, Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street. Co-sponsored by the Princeton Clergy Association and Coalition for Peace Action. The Rev. Vernon Byrd Jr. will preach. Peacecoalition.org.

To receive once-a-day updates on stories of community interest, click here to subscribe to TAPinto Princeton’s free e-mail newsletter.

Have a comment or story suggestion? E-mail rrein@tapinto.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmBgT_0kDHM7XF00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Princeton Offers Diverse Events in Honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Princeton, NJ – Diversity is a word that gets mentioned a lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The commemorative events this Monday, January 16, include two speakers from diverse academic and professional backgrounds. Tina Campt, a Princeton University professor with joint appointments in the Department of Art and Archeology and the Lewis Center for the Arts, will speak at the 9 a.m. celebration of the King legacy at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. Campt is a Black feminist theorist of visual culture and contemporary art and lead convener of the Practicing Refusal Collective and the Sojourner Project. She...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

“Price of Liberty” Film Series in Montclair to Discuss Race, Segregation, Integration and Civil Rights

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The eighth annual "Price of Liberty" film and discussion series on themes surrounding race, segregation, integration, and civil rights will be held at the Montclair History Center. In the 2021 films "Free Renty" and "Reparations" by directors David Grubin and Jon Osaki, respectively, reparations and social justice for African American and Asian communities are explored. The screenings, which are open to everyone and don't require registration, will be available both live and via Zoom. The live screenings will take place at Cinema 505 at Montclair Film, located at 505 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair. Zoom will be used for online...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's on TAP this Week in Plainfield: Jan. 16-22

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Check out what's on TAP in Plainfield this week, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, planning and zoning in-person meetings, a rock and roll invasion, and more. MONDAY Become a change maker; volunteer with the Plainfield YMCA. Families and individuals can volunteer for a community cleanup with the Plainfield YMCA through its Togetherhood® initiative. Meet in City Lot 7, located at Park Avenue and East 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Read more here. The Plainfield YMCA will also be distributing around 100 new Operation Warm Kids jackets, ranging in sizes from 3T to 14/16. Get there...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Longtime Belle Mead Resident Named St. Patrick's Parade Grand Marshal

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Octogenarian Ed Murphy, a longtime resident of Belle Mead who came to this country from County Cork, Ireland onboard the SS United States in 1954 has been named Grand Marshal of the 30th annual Somerville St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade, one of the largest in New Jersey, will be held Sunday, March 12 on Main Street Somerville beginning at 1 p.m.  The Ancient Order of the Hibernians will host a dinner in honor of the 88-year-old retiree March 4 at the Hillsborough-Manville Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd., Hillsborough from 7 p.m.-midnight. Main course is corned beef and cabbage, with...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tickets One Sale Now for Nutley High School Performing Arts Production of CHICAGO

NUTLEY, NJ - Tickets are now on sale for Nutley High School Performing Arts production of CHICAGO.  There are just three performances of the acclaimed musical, Friday Feb. 10, at. Feb. 11, and Sun. Feb. 12. - Tickets go on sale Monday Jan. 16. There are two tiers of tickets, $20 for rows A-M and $15 for N-W. All performances will take place in the Nutley High School Auditorium at 300 Franklin Ave.  Any tickets that are not sold online will be available at the door one hour prior to curtain.  Advance tickets can be purchased at Nutley High School Performing Arts presents CHICAGO.       
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr Day

KENILWORTH, NJ - Around the country students and government workers have a day off to relax and enjoy time with their families often unnoticing the importance of the reason they are off. Today, January 16, 2023, marks Martin Luther King Jr Day. A day honoring Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.  Throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s America was a very much different place then it is today. Schools across America were segregated, public water fountains were labeled white and colored, racism ran rampant, and people hated one another due to the color of their skin. Reverend King couldn’t stand by...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark to Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEWARK, NJ — To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr., a city-sponsored “Sing in Praise of King” event, a public march, a rally and artistic programs at the Newark Museum of Art are on tap for Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Jan. 15th, the People’s Organization For Progress will hold a “We Won’t Go Back” march and rally, starting at 2 p.m. near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue, outside the Essex County Clerk’s Office, 495 MLK Boulevard. The citizens' group has held this annual Newark march to observe King’s birthday for nearly 35 years. “The forces of racism, white supremacy, and fascism in...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

What is Happening This Week at the Kenilworth Public Library

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the list of events hosted by the Kenilworth Public Library the week of Jan 16 - Jan 20. THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY.... Monday, January 16: CLOSED for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tuesday, January 17: LAP SIT (10:30am- 10:50am) - Ages: 0 - 2 Wednesday, January 18: TODDLER TIME (10:30am - 10:50am) - Ages 2 - 3 Thursday, January 19: LEGO AT THE LIBRARY (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 12 Friday, January 20: LUNAR NEW YEAR CRAFT (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages 4 - 9. Registration is required.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

17 Students from Ridgewood Make Lehigh University's Dean List

BETHLEHEM, PA - During the fall 2022 semester, 17 students from Ridgewood were named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University. To make the cut, these students earned an average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded coursework. Honored students include: Sarah Butensky Max Cardi Jennifer Cocchiere Elise D'Alessandro Luca Florida Nick Healy Aidan Holt Julia Kim David Kleiman Arin Kumar Chris Meleski Jason Roberts Mason Schick Charlie Skrzypczak Skyler Snow Clare Walicki Alice Zhang Read More Ridgewood Education News: Superintendent Preparing Plan for Later School Start Time at Ridgewood High School and Middle Schools Programs Kick Off for 2023 at Ridgewood Public Library Ridgewood Resident Patrick McGinely Graduates from College of Charleston
BETHLEHEM, PA
TAPinto.net

Diversity is the key to Education for an Old Bridge Family

OLD BRIDGE, NJ — Aiden Casalinuevo, and his younger sister, Ailesse, never want to miss a day of school, and they never want their school day to end. “That says a lot in itself,” said their mother, Marlene Perez, with a laugh.  It speaks volumes, Perez added, about the “high performance education and quality curriculum” her children receive at Hatikvah International Academy Charter School in East Brunswick. “We wanted the best education possible for our children. Hatikvah stood out from the others,” said Perez, a New Brunswick preschool teacher. The Casalinuevo family opted to enroll Aiden, 9, and Ailesse, 7, at Hatikvah after Perez...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bell Works Historic Transistor Shaped Water Tower to Light Up Pink for Vienna's Heavenly 8th Birthday

Above: Bell Works historic transistor shaped water tower previously lit up pink to honor Vienna's birthday, will light up pink again January 20.  HOLMDEL, NJ: The unique transistor shaped historic water tower at Bell Works in Holmdel, will light up pink in remembrance of a sweet beloved little girl, who lived and laughed and loved in her hometown of Holmdel. Her name is Vienna Carly Savino, and she tragically passed in 2017, a few months before her 3rd birthday. Vienna fell asleep while watching TV at home in Holmdel, and never woke up again. Her death was categorized as Sudden Unexplained Death in...
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ

Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey.    A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities.   One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hillside NAACP to Celebrate Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HILLSIDE, NJ — The Hillside NAACP will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend. On Monday, when the nation remembers Dr. King's legacy, the Hillside NAACP will lay a wreath at the Dr. King memorial, which is located across the street from Hillside High School on Hillside Avenue at Charlotte Defilippo Park. “It is important that we take the time to reflect and honor the contributions and sacrifices that Dr. King made  to advance civil rights," Nicole Graves-Watson, founder and president of the Hillside NAACP, said in a statement. "It wasn’t too long ago that Black Americans were legally barred from full participation in society. Although we have made great strides in racial justice; there is still a lot of work to be done." TAPinto Hillside is available to be franchised. For more information, please email contact@tapinto.net.
HILLSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘On Borrowed Time’: Westfield Resident Thanks Hospital Staff For Her Recovery

WESTFIELD, NJ — Layla Halterman is grateful she’s alive. The Westfield High School graduate was diagnosed with Steven-Johnson syndrome in 2017, a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes, that put her in the pediatric unit of Overlook Medical Center twice. “I was there for a good two to three weeks each time,” said Halterman, now a 22-year-old senior at Ursinus College. “I always like to joke that it was my second home at that point in my life.” Last week, Halterman returned to the hospital to thank the staff that helped her through the difficult time — people whom...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Burlington County Short Film Festival Seeks Submissions

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Attention, Burlington County filmmakers: there is still time to enter your creations for the 2023 Burlington County Short Film Festival. Submissions are now being accepted for the Festival, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.  "Best" and "Outstanding" awards will be presented in the following categories: Parks Film, Narrative Film, Documentary Film, Experimental Film, Music Video and Animation Film. Three "Judges Choice" awards will also be given out.  Along with almost $1,300 in award money, the two-day festival creates an opportunity for visual storytellers to have their work critiqued by a panel of...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset County Planner Recognized by Colleagues as Best in New Jersey

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Walter C. Lane, director of Somerset County’s Office of Planning, Policy, and Economic Development received the prestigious “Outstanding Professional Planner” award for 2022 from the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association. In awarding Mr. Lane the 2022 Budd Chavooshian Award for Outstanding Professional Planner, the Association selected him from among 2,100 professional planners in New Jersey for his leadership expertise and “unwavering belief in the value of county planning.” Describing Lane as a “champion and change-maker in Somerset County for over two decades,” the association credited him with leading Somerset County to become “the first county in New Jersey...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saint Michael’s Resident Recognized Nationally for Developing Anti-Bias Education Program

An internal medicine resident at Saint Michael’s Medical Center, has been recognized with a national award for an educational program she designed to thwart bias in the delivery of health care. Dr. Manogjna Ruth Prasad, a third-year resident at Saint Michael’s received the 2023 David Leach Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). She will be recognized along with the other winners at the 2023 ACGME Annual Educational Conference in Nashville, Tenn., at the end of February. “The award recipients truly embody this year’s conference theme, Meaning in Medicine: Making a Difference, and have made immeasurable contributions to the...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westside Community Center clean up planned on MLK Jr. Day

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Westside Community Center Historic Renovation Association will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the 60th anniversary of his “I Have a Dream” speech with a day of service.  Community members are invited to a Westside Community Center clean up taking place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Monday, January 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at the community center located at 115 Dewitt Ave.  "This clean up on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is so very important,” said Felicia Simmons, executive director and president of the Westside Community Center.   “It is more than just a bag of leaves and clean pathways, it is the community's chance to welcome back the Westside with their own hands,” said Simmons.  Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Simmons at (347) 374-1133.  MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities, according to AmeriCorps.com. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy