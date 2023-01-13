Weekend in Princeton: A Lyrical Commercial Turns an Aspiring Accountant into an Opera Sensation

Princeton, NJ –She was born in 1985 in a small town of South Africa, and not even aware of opera until the age of 16. Today she performs in major opera venues and concert halls around the world. On Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15, Pretty Yende appears at Richardson Auditorium with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

The program displays her versatility -- she sings Samuel Barber's “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” and arias from Rossini's “The Barber of Seville” and Verdi's “La Traviata.” Also on the program are classic opera overtures and Aaron Copland's “Appalachian Spring.”

Yente will participate in a pre-concert talk at 3 p.m. on Sunday, in advance of the 4 pm. performance.

So how did Yente, as a teenager in the small town of Piet Retief, South Africa, thinking about a career as an accountant, become focused on opera? The connection was explored in a 2015 interview for NPR’s Morning Edition.

Yende was at home watching television one day when a commercial came on for British Air. The background music was from the Lakmé Flower Duet.

As Yende recalled the moment to NPR, “So I hear these sounds, just those 10 seconds. I knew that it's something that I should know, but I didn't know what it was. And so I went to my high school teacher the following day and I asked him what it was, and he told me it's called opera. And I said to him, ‘Is it humanly possible?’ Because at 16, growing up in a very small town, in Piet Retief, I had no idea that human beings were capable of such a gift. And so he told me that of course it is humanly possible. If you have the talent, you can do it. I said to him, ‘Well, you need to teach me that.’

“He advised me to join the choir, and I joined the school choir. And he told me that, ‘Pretty, I don't think you're an opera singer. I don't think you're a singer at all. You shouldn't be singing, you should just continue with your quest of being an accountant,’ because that's what I wanted to do before I heard the music. I wanted to be an accountant. But something had changed, something that I couldn't touch or see, but something that I could feel, that I needed to know if somebody could feel the same way. It was an immense joy that I wanted to share with everyone.”

The rest of this weekend’s events, including the commemoration of Marin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16:

Friday, January 13

7 p.m.: Princeton Hockey vs. LIU, Baker Rink, Princeton University. www.goprincetontigers.com.

8 p.m.: Princeton Folk Dance, Suzanne Patterson Center, 45 Stockton Street. www.princetonfolkdance.org. Lesson followed by open dancing. No partner needed.

Saturday, January 14

Noon to 5 p.m.: Music at Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, 609-924-2310. www.terhuneorchards.com. Sarah Teti performs.

2 p.m.: Princeton Women’s Basketball vs. Brown, Jadwin Gymnasium, www.goprincetontigers.com.

11 a.m.: StoryWalk down the Rhododendron Trail at Marquand Park, Lovers Lane. Featuring Tap the Magic Tree by Christie Matheson; families can read the book as they stroll the trail. Marquandparkfoundation.org.

6 p.m.: Music at Small World Coffee, Caruso, ambient loop guitarist. 14 Witherspoon Street, smallworldcoffee.com.

7 p.m.: Jesus Christ Superstar film 50th anniversary celebration, at Villa Victoria Academy Performing Arts Center, 376 West Upper Ferry Road, Ewing. With in-person appearances by members of the original cast. Villavictoria.org.

Dan Bauer Recommends: Ok, not to make anyone feel old, but Jesus Christ Superstar, the landmark motion picture is 50 years old! To commemorate this significant event a celebration will take place with a screening of the film at the Villa Victoria Theatre in Ewing. Four members of the original film cast will also be attendance: Larry Marshall (Simon) Kurt Yaghjian (Annas), Bob Bingham (Ciaphas), and Ted Neeley (Jesus). Tickets are $20. To purchase, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67939

8 p.m.: Pretty Yende, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Richardson Auditorium, 609-497-0020. www.princetonsymphony.org. South African opera soprano performs arias from Gioachino Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia” and Giuseppe Verdi’s “La traviata” as well as Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.” The PSO plays overtures from operas by Rossini and Verdi, plus Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”

Sunday, January 15

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pop-Up Project: Hand-Lettered Envelopes, Arts Council of Princeton Pop-Up Studio, 44 Hulfish Street. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Learn hand-lettering to create personal envelopes for thank you notes, invitations, etc. Register via EventBrite.

Noon to 5 p.m.: Music at Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, 609-924-2310. www.terhuneorchards.com. Live music by Larry Tritel.

3 p.m.: Pre-Concert Talk with South African opera soprano Pretty Yende, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Richardson Auditorium, 609-497-0020. www.princetonsymphony.org.

4 p.m.: Pretty Yende, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Richardson Auditorium, 609-497-0020. www.princetonsymphony.org. South African opera soprano performs arias from Gioachino Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia” and Giuseppe Verdi’s “La traviata” as well as Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.” The PSO plays overtures from operas by Rossini and Verdi, plus Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”

4 p.m.: Princeton Makes, free coffee house with the Woe Nellies, a five-woman ukulele band. Princeton Shopping Center, Princetonmakes.com.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Bank and postal holiday. Recycling Day.

9 a.m.: Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street. www. artscouncilofprinceton.org. Community coffee and bagel breakfast.

Tina Campt, noted Black feminist theorist of visual culture and contemporary art and professor in the humanities at Princeton University, will speak. Families are invited to pick up a copy of an updated limited-edition coloring book featuring prominent Black residents of Princeton from history. Bring a donation of canned or boxed non-perishables.

10 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 3 p.m.: Day of Service in Nature at Mountain Lakes Preserve, in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Sponsored by Friends of Princeton Open Space. To volunteer, visit fopos.org.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Naming Party for Witherspoon Jackson Neighborhood by Romus Broadway, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org. Celebrate the legacy of Romus Broadway, the unofficial photographic historian for the neighborhood who died in 2020, and help the Arts Council identify the people in his photographs.

2 p.m.: Princeton Women’s Basketball vs. Penn, Jadwin Gymnasium. www.goprincetontigers.com.

6 p.m.: Capital Harmony Works Orchestra, community concert in honor of Martin Luther King Day, Trinity Church, 33 Mercer Street. Non-perishable foods or monetary donations benefit Arm in Arm. Capitalharmony.works/events.

7 p.m.: Annual multifaith service in honor of Martin Luther King, Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street. Co-sponsored by the Princeton Clergy Association and Coalition for Peace Action. The Rev. Vernon Byrd Jr. will preach. Peacecoalition.org.

