ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Community Affairs and Resource Center with location in Keyport: CARC to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser Feb. 10

By Jeanne Wall
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Community Affairs Resource Center (CARC), with locations in Keyport, Asbury Park, Freehold, and Lakewood, is having a Wine Tasting Fundraiser, on February 10, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Restore by Coastal Habitat for Humanity, in Asbury Park.

Music Entertainment for the Wine Tasting event is by Strumberry Pie. This important fundraiser event will be CARC'S key fundraiser in 2023. Attending guests will have a great time and at the same time will be giving back to those who need it most in Monmouth County.

Tickets are $50. p.p.  RESERVE HERE.

Sponsorship Opportunities are Available:
CUPID $3000
HEARTS & FLOWERS $2000
LOVE KNOT $1500
HUGS & KISSES $1000
.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL TARA 732.796.5305. Learn more about CARC click here.

CARC Fundraisers are FUN! READ THIS TAPINTO ARTICLE ABOUT CARC'S DISCO FUNDRAISER: CARC: Community Affairs and Resource Center Hosts Disco Ball. 'Oh What a Night'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct0Rw_0kDHM6eW00

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Community Groups Hold Second Annual Coat Drive for Veterans

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Three Hasbrouck Heights community groups again partnered to provide veterans around the region with winter coats and personal care items.  The Hasbrouck Heights Green Team and Contemporary Club collected new and gently used winter coats, and a range of personal care products last Thursday. Students volunteers from Hasbrouck Heights High School and Bergen County Academies also helped sort, categorize, and pack the donations. A Hero's Welcome Northern NJ then distributed the items to two veterans organizations in the area. The three groups held their first coat drive in 2022. The group collected 295 coats, plus outerwear including vests, jackets, and sweatshirts, and hundreds of personal...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tickets One Sale Now for Nutley High School Performing Arts Production of CHICAGO

NUTLEY, NJ - Tickets are now on sale for Nutley High School Performing Arts production of CHICAGO.  There are just three performances of the acclaimed musical, Friday Feb. 10, at. Feb. 11, and Sun. Feb. 12. - Tickets go on sale Monday Jan. 16. There are two tiers of tickets, $20 for rows A-M and $15 for N-W. All performances will take place in the Nutley High School Auditorium at 300 Franklin Ave.  Any tickets that are not sold online will be available at the door one hour prior to curtain.  Advance tickets can be purchased at Nutley High School Performing Arts presents CHICAGO.       
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Upcoming Kenilworth Borough Council Meeting

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Kenilworth Borough Council will hold their monthly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan 18, after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. work session.  If you are unable to attend the council meeting the link to view it will be available on TAPinto Kenilworth once the video is posted to the borough's YouTube channel.    Related Articles: Kenilworth's 2023 Town Council Reorganization Meeting When Does the Kenilworth Borough Council Meet in 2023?  
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

What is Happening This Week at the Kenilworth Public Library

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the list of events hosted by the Kenilworth Public Library the week of Jan 16 - Jan 20. THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY.... Monday, January 16: CLOSED for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tuesday, January 17: LAP SIT (10:30am- 10:50am) - Ages: 0 - 2 Wednesday, January 18: TODDLER TIME (10:30am - 10:50am) - Ages 2 - 3 Thursday, January 19: LEGO AT THE LIBRARY (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 12 Friday, January 20: LUNAR NEW YEAR CRAFT (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages 4 - 9. Registration is required.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's on TAP this Week in Plainfield: Jan. 16-22

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Check out what's on TAP in Plainfield this week, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, planning and zoning in-person meetings, a rock and roll invasion, and more. MONDAY Become a change maker; volunteer with the Plainfield YMCA. Families and individuals can volunteer for a community cleanup with the Plainfield YMCA through its Togetherhood® initiative. Meet in City Lot 7, located at Park Avenue and East 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Read more here. The Plainfield YMCA will also be distributing around 100 new Operation Warm Kids jackets, ranging in sizes from 3T to 14/16. Get there...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

ASK Program Offers Services To Aging Community At Elizabeth Public Library

Elizabeth, NJ - Seniors and their caregivers are invited to attend the Union County Board of County Commissioners' Aging Services Kiosk (ASK) community event on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Elizabeth Public Library and speak with the knowledgeable staff in person for advice on senior services and resources.  Seniors over 60 and their carers are served by the ASK program, which is run by the Division on Aging and Disability Resources of the Union County Department of Human Services. “The ASK program is a friendly, convenient way to find out about helpful programs and services for seniors and caregivers in our...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

MLK Day: Paint Brushes, Rollers and Rakes Equip City's Volunteers

CAMDEN, NJ – They came from Wawa and Rutgers University-Camden. Coriell Institute and the Camden County Health Department. And Americorps and the Camden County Police Department. With the smell of fresh paint sitting in roller trays located on the perimeter of the meeting room at the Cramer Hill Community Center, the volunteers socialized and awaited their orders for their day of service for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday morning. It was a time to give back – many showed up with their kids – and they came prepared to paint, rake and clean the community center. "You're helping the community be...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Restaurant Week Has Started in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Restaurant week has started in the village with 19 locations offering a special menu or deal to local foodies. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional Italian dinner or looking to celebrate with ice cream, there's something for everyone. TAPinto Ridgewood wants to know what your favorite deal or menu is over the next two weeks. Cast a ballot here for a chance to win a $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant. Restaurant week runs for two weeks, now through January 26. For a complete list of participating locations, visit the Ridgewood Chamber of Commerce's website.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dog Duchess found deceased. Montanaro Family Announces Funeral Plans.

Community in mourning: Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn pictured above. Photo credit: Montanaro family.  HAZLET, NJ: Beyond sad news, the Montanaro family dog Duchess has been found deceased in the home by firefighters today. The community has been searching for Duchess, hoping to find her as it was believed she ran off scared during the fire, which is not unusual behavior for pets in that situation. The house fire took the lives of William's wife Jackie Montanaro, and their daughter Madelyn.  William Montanaro's brother Domenico Montanaro issued this statement to TAPinto:  "Unfortunately, Duchess, the family dog, was found dead in the home today... We want to express our profound thanks...
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Agenda for Berkeley Heights Township Council Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - The Berkeley Heights Township Council Meeting will be held in-person at the Municipal Complex located at 29 Park Avenue in Berkeley Heights. The meeting will also be livestreamed via Zoom. To view the meeting via Zoom, use the link: http://zoom.us/s/3575747364 if you need to enter a meeting ID, it is: 357-574-7364. To access the meeting agenda, please click here. 
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Seeks Grant for Dell Ave Park Upgrades

ROXBURY, NJ – The township has applied for a grant of up to $100,000 to fund proposed renovations at Dell Avenue Park in Kenvil. The Roxbury Mayor and Council, at a recent meeting, authorized Roxbury Township Manager John Shepherd to apply for the state grant. If approved, the grant would come from the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA). Roxbury would use the funds to conduct a “traditional playground renovation” at the park, improve the park’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance features, install new fencing and apply new “fall surface material,” according to a memo from Shepherd to the mayor and...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bell Works Historic Transistor Shaped Water Tower to Light Up Pink for Vienna's Heavenly 8th Birthday

Above: Bell Works historic transistor shaped water tower previously lit up pink to honor Vienna's birthday, will light up pink again January 20.  HOLMDEL, NJ: The unique transistor shaped historic water tower at Bell Works in Holmdel, will light up pink in remembrance of a sweet beloved little girl, who lived and laughed and loved in her hometown of Holmdel. Her name is Vienna Carly Savino, and she tragically passed in 2017, a few months before her 3rd birthday. Vienna fell asleep while watching TV at home in Holmdel, and never woke up again. Her death was categorized as Sudden Unexplained Death in...
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset County Planner Recognized by Colleagues as Best in New Jersey

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Walter C. Lane, director of Somerset County’s Office of Planning, Policy, and Economic Development received the prestigious “Outstanding Professional Planner” award for 2022 from the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association. In awarding Mr. Lane the 2022 Budd Chavooshian Award for Outstanding Professional Planner, the Association selected him from among 2,100 professional planners in New Jersey for his leadership expertise and “unwavering belief in the value of county planning.” Describing Lane as a “champion and change-maker in Somerset County for over two decades,” the association credited him with leading Somerset County to become “the first county in New Jersey...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westside Community Center clean up planned on MLK Jr. Day

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Westside Community Center Historic Renovation Association will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the 60th anniversary of his “I Have a Dream” speech with a day of service.  Community members are invited to a Westside Community Center clean up taking place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Monday, January 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at the community center located at 115 Dewitt Ave.  "This clean up on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is so very important,” said Felicia Simmons, executive director and president of the Westside Community Center.   “It is more than just a bag of leaves and clean pathways, it is the community's chance to welcome back the Westside with their own hands,” said Simmons.  Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Simmons at (347) 374-1133.  MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities, according to AmeriCorps.com. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘On Borrowed Time’: Westfield Resident Thanks Hospital Staff For Her Recovery

WESTFIELD, NJ — Layla Halterman is grateful she’s alive. The Westfield High School graduate was diagnosed with Steven-Johnson syndrome in 2017, a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes, that put her in the pediatric unit of Overlook Medical Center twice. “I was there for a good two to three weeks each time,” said Halterman, now a 22-year-old senior at Ursinus College. “I always like to joke that it was my second home at that point in my life.” Last week, Halterman returned to the hospital to thank the staff that helped her through the difficult time — people whom...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Schedule for Plainfield Community Gardens Announced

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Division of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Groundwork Elizabeth, hosted a meeting Thursday to introduce Plainfield residents to two community gardens being planned. One will be constructed on Berkeley Terrace, and another will be placed at Brookside Place. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Veronica Taylor and Groundwork Elizabeth's Manager of Agricultural Experiences Adrienne Miller-Kubicz detailed a schedule of topics to help those interested in a plot in the gardens that include everything from how to plan out one's bed, seed starting, learning which bugs are good bugs, preserving one's harvest and putting a garden to rest for...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Borough Police Promote 'the gentle art' with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Seminar; Teaches Defensive Martial Arts Approach

CHATHAM, NJ -- Police in New Jersey looking for ways to protect themselves and take control of a bad situation involving physical force - without using a gun, a taser or a choke hold - are gravitating to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, translated from Japanese as "the gentle art." At least that's what Chatham Borough Police Sgt. Wayne Shivers was promoting on Sunday morning when he organized a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu seminar for law enforcement that was held in the wrestling room of the Chatham Township Municipal Building. "Typically, most force situations involve physical force, not firearms, pepper spray or tasers," Shivers said....
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

One Hillsborough Advocacy Coalition Hosts Community Forum Jan. 20

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - An emerging cross-cultural community advocacy coalition invites all citizens to join them and township officials for its first town-wide platform for community conversations to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, from 6-9 p.m at the Hillsborough Municipal Building, 379 South Branch Road. One Hillsborough has been building momentum and adding new members, appearing sporadically at Township Committee meetings the past few years, with Friday's forum the first organized effort to build a consensus and add volume to their collective voice, according to local pastor Rev. Rod Williams, one of the organizers. The organization traces its beginnings to 2018, and has...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week: Sydney and Davis

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — TAPinto Bordentown is excited to be spotlighting kittens and cats that are up for adoption through Bordentown City Cats (BCC). This week's featured cats are Sydney and Davis! Sydney and Davis were born with another (now adopted) kitten behind Christ Church in Bordentown City in late April and were rescued in July. They were being fed by a local caretaker who believed that they would make good pets. Sydney and Davis are still looking for their forever home. At about 8-months-old, they are "still full of energy but have reached their full size," according to Anne Lyon of BCC. "Davis loves high places, while...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy