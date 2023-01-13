Become a Change Maker; Volunteer with the Plainfield YMCA on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jennifer Popper
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Looking for a service project to work on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Families and individuals can volunteer for a community cleanup with the Plainfield YMCA through its Togetherhood® initiative.

The Togetherhood project is the YMCA’s signature program centering around social responsibility. It provides members and the community with rewarding opportunities to give back and to support their neighbors through volunteer activities.

Dave Leveille, the School Age Child Care and Camp Director of the Plainfield YMCA, said the event is a chance to "teach volunteerism through Ashoka," which has "pioneered the field of social entrepreneurship and are now building toward an 'everyone a change maker' world: where all people have the confidence and support to solve problems and contribute to the common good."

Meet in City Lot 7, located at Park Avenue and East 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Join fellow volunteers for this first annual "I have a Dream of Being a Change Maker."

