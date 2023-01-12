ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

One Week Left for Community Stakeholders to Take Nutley Public School Survey

By John Lee
 4 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ - The next Nutley Board of Education meeting doesn't take place until Jan. 30. In the meantime, the district is asking all stakeholders in the community to take a survey to gather information regarding the items and issues of concern.

The district created an online community survey open to all staff, parents, and the community-at-large to share their thoughts and concerns.

The survey will remain open until Friday, January 20, 2023.

Click: Nutley Public School District Community Survey

