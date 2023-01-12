One Week Left for Community Stakeholders to Take Nutley Public School Survey
NUTLEY, NJ - The next Nutley Board of Education meeting doesn't take place until Jan. 30. In the meantime, the district is asking all stakeholders in the community to take a survey to gather information regarding the items and issues of concern.
The district created an online community survey open to all staff, parents, and the community-at-large to share their thoughts and concerns.
The survey will remain open until Friday, January 20, 2023.
Click: Nutley Public School District Community Survey
