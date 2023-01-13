Community Affairs and Resource Center with a location in Keyport: CARC to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser Feb. 10

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Community Affairs Resource Center (CARC), with locations in Keyport, Asbury Park, Freehold, and Lakewood, is having a Wine Tasting Fundraiser, on February 10, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Restore by Coastal Habitat for Humanity, in Asbury Park.

Music Entertainment for the Wine Tasting event is by Strumberry Pie. This important fundraiser event will be CARC'S key fundraiser in 2023. Attending guests will have a great time and at the same time will be giving back to those who need it most in Monmouth County.

Tickets are $50. p.p. RESERVE HERE.

Sponsorship Opportunities are Available:

CUPID $3000

HEARTS & FLOWERS $2000

LOVE KNOT $1500

HUGS & KISSES $1000

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL TARA 732.796.5305. Learn more about CARC click here.

CARC Fundraisers are FUN! READ THIS TAPINTO ARTICLE ABOUT CARC'S DISCO FUNDRAISER: CARC: Community Affairs and Resource Center Hosts Disco Ball. 'Oh What a Night'



