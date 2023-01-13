Part Three: Mark Di Ionno Shares Stories and Images from Ukraine as War Escalated

SUMMIT, NJ - "I didn't go over there to write ... I went over there because I was disgusted. I wanted to help and be involved."

Mark Di Ionno, Pulitzer-prized nominated and longtime journalist and award-winning author, recently departed for his fifth trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

Prior to his departure, Di Ionno -- who was raised in Summit and graduated from Summit High School -- sat down for an interview with Summit-based HTTV, detailing his humanitarian effort.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support his work in Ukraine.

Part Three of the interview:

Video Credit: HTTV

Watch Part One of the interview.

Watch Part Two of the interview.



