ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Part Three: Mark Di Ionno Shares Stories and Images from Ukraine as War Escalated

By Greg Elliott
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SUMMIT, NJ - "I didn't go over there to write ... I went over there because I was disgusted. I wanted to help and be involved."

Mark Di Ionno, Pulitzer-prized nominated and longtime journalist and award-winning author, recently departed for his fifth trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

Prior to his departure, Di Ionno -- who was raised in Summit and graduated from Summit High School -- sat down for an interview with Summit-based HTTV, detailing his humanitarian effort.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support his work in Ukraine.

Part Three of the interview:

Video Credit: HTTV

Watch Part One of the interview.

Watch Part Two of the interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1pL3_0kDHM1Et00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy