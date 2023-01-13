Boys Basketball: Columbia Blitzes Bloomfield, 78-29

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead.
Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
UNION, NJ -- Opponents can usually depend on the Union boys basketball team playing four quarters of tough defense against them.
When the Farmers couple that defensive effort with 65 percent shooting in the second half of a game, they're very difficult to beat.
After a challenging week with three home losses against quality opponents, Union cooled off a hot Summit team, 50-36, in a showcase game at Kean University Sunday afternoon. Union snapped Summit's seven-game winning streak.
Trailing by one point at halftime, Union came out and shot 75 percent (9 for 12) from the floor in the third quarter, then started...
UNION, NJ — Colonia's six-point halftime lead evaporated Sunday as the Linden High Tigers raced past the Patriots for a 58-40 boys basketball victory in a showcase event at Kean University.
Linden (11-2) won its fourth straight game after Colonia (10-3) held the Tigers to 33 percent shooting in the first half, which ended with the Patriots ahead, 23-17.
Colonia knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter, when guard Anthony Gooden sank one, forward Noah Taylor hit two from long range and the Patriots opened a 15-11 lead on 50 percent shooting.
But after that first quarter, the Patriots made just one 3-pointer...
BASKING RIDGE, NJ- The Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling Team wrestled four dual meets in less than 18 hours between Friday night and Saturday morning.
The Highlanders went 4-0 in the matches. Senior Dante Gioia (150 pounds) and sophomores Henrique Ribeiro (120) and Nate Faxon (190/215) pinned all 4 of their opponents. Juniors Joe Dasti (165) and James Daoulabani (175/190) also went 4-0. Junior Christian Sabatino (106), freshman Tommy DiNorscio (113), Senior Jack Huss (132), sophomore Cristian Gioia (144) and sophomore Jake Kreisberg (157) had wins in three of the four matches.
The Highlanders kicked off their weekend Friday night at home against Union County...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Middle School Basketball Night is this week on Friday, January 20. All middle school basketball players from the Memorial Middle School and the Joyce Kilmer School are invited to come to the Chargers-Rams game on Friday at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. Members of Coach Martucci's Memorial Middle School team and Coach Saso's Joyce Kilmer team should wear their team jersey's and sit in the bleachers behind the Chargers bench. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m.
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes.
Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials.
Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.
Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.
“We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin's mantra after every game to his team is that they need to keep improving.
But even Ervin had to admit he was impressed with the play of the Cougars after they defeated a good Morristown team, 67-50, to secure their eighth straight win on Saturday night.
"Is that what (our winning streak) is? Wow," Ervin said. "That's pretty good. Everyone I thought played good. That's what we want. We made free throws, which we haven't done all year, so it was a good effort."
Ervin likely uttered a few more "wows" when he looked over the scorebook and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Two Spartan wrestlers brought home medals from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex 2023 tournament on Saturday. The 13 annual tri-county meet was held at Phillipsburg High School.
Bradley Maines took second place at 285 lbs and Logan Hrenenko earned a third place at 144 lbs.
“I am very proud of these two,” Coach Daniel Trappe said. “They have been a big part of bringing this program back to where it was a few years ago.”
The high school wrestling program has put together a 5-4 season. They will head to Morristown on Wednesday and host Pompton Lakes on Thursday.
Other H/W/S wrestling news from Sparta High School:
Sparta High School Girl's 2023 Wrestlers Earn Hardware, Make History at H/W/S
CINNAMINSON, NJ - The Chargers wrestling team traveled to South Jersey on Saturday for a quad meet at Cinnaminson High School. Spotswood wrestlers took on teams from Cinnaminson, Palmyra and Atlantic City High Schools on the mat. The Chargers lost to Cinnaminson 77-3 and Palmyra 42-36. Spotswood defeated Atlantic City 42-30. With one victory and two losses, the Chargers' overall season record fell to 7-7.
William Schwemmer defeated Connor Prendergast by a 6-4 decision to earn Spotswood's only match points against Cinnaminson. Against Palmyra, Brandon Snyder, Melissa Wehrle, Nick Marin, Daniel Keelen, Matt Varga, Schwemmer and Nate Peck-Garcia all earned match points for the Chargers. In the Chargers' victory over Atlantic City, Valerie Cicero, Snyder, Colton Schmitz, Marin, Justin Witt, Varga and Schwemmer earned match points for Spotswood.
The Chargers return to the mat on Tuesday at Highland Park High School. The Owls have an overall season record of 2-10 this season. Matches begin at 6 p.m.
EDISON, NJ -- Chatham boys swim coach Laura Hartnett received her award as the NJSIAA 2022 Coach of the Year at the annual awards banquet held at the Pine Manor on Sunday.
Under Hartnett, the Cougars won the Morris County Tournament meet and then completed a 16-0 season when they defeated Princeton in the NJSIAA Group B state final.
KENILWORTH, NJ – Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week.
Mackenzie Seifried is a freshman at David Brearley and plays on both the soccer and basketball team for the Bears. She began soccer when she was just three years old and started basketball at eight. Mackenzie's favorite basketball memory so far was when she scored her first points on the varsity team. When she is not playing sports Mackenize's other hobbies include riding her bike, baking, and spending time with her friends. “Mackenzie has been thrust into the role of starting point guard, due to injuries” her...
EAST HANOVER, NJ -- The Hanover Park girls basketball team built a 12-point halftime lead on the way to a 61-32 victory over Newton on Saturday.
Samantha Cicerone scored 23 points and came down with 10 rebounds for Hanover Park (5-4), who outscored Newton, 20-10, in the third quarter to built a 22-point lead.
Gina Lagravenis finished with nine points and Sadie O'Donnell and Alyssa Alfano shared the team lead in assists with three apiece for the Hornets.
HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team opened a 20-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 57-26 victory over Kearny on Saturday.
Joel Lopez scored 17 points and handed out five assists for Hoboken (9-3), which led, 26-6, after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime.
Lamir Boxley finished with 15 points and Bryson Lopez grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots to go with four points for the RedWings.
NEW HAVEN, CT. — West Orange’s Kiley Capstraw, Yale first-year guard, shot .500, had nine rebounds and made 20 points in two Ivy League away games that Yale won, earning Capstraw the Ivy League Rookie of the Week title four times out of five weeks.
She scored 11 points, the second highest on the team, while getting five of her 10 shots at Dartmouth during Yale’s victory 57-47 on Jan 6. She also had seven rebounds, one away from her season high. Capstraw had nine points in the Bulldogs’ 71-70 overtime win at Harvard, including a critical three-pointer in overtime. Capstraw played the Harvard game...
JERSEY CITY, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 51-39 victory over Hudson Catholic on Friday.
Cyniah Smith scored 12 points and came up with three steals for Bayonne (11-2), which outscored Hudson Catholic, 22-11, in the fourth quarter after leading by one point after three periods.
McKenzie Neal collected 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bees, who also got eight points from Christina Centeno and seven rebounds, four assists and four points from Janaya Meyers.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On December 29, longtime Spotswood High School head basketball coach Steve Mate earned a major milestone. Mate coached his 400th victory behind the bench in the Chargers win over Great Oaks Charter in the consolation game of the Crusader Classic. Mate has been the Chargers head boys' basketball coach for the past 28 seasons. On Saturday, Mate had the unique opportunity to celebrate with Chargers boys basketball alumni along with his family members at the game against Somerville High School.
On the court, the Chargers wrapped up the team's 10th victory of the season, defeating Somerville 64-47. Spotswood took a 27-23...
MADISON, NJ -- The Union wrestling team came away with a 48-34 victory over Dover in a quad match at Madison High School on Saturday.
Union's team record is 4-7. Dover is 3-7.
126: Woodley Auciel (U) — Pin 2:12 Jason Castaneda (D)
132: Ariel Azeredo (U) — Pin 1:48 Matthew Le (D)
144: Fabian Mino (U) — Pin 2:17 Darwin Meza (D)
150: Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 5:19 Erick Reyes (D)
175: Daniel Collin (U) — Pin 0:30 Joel Villanueva (D)
190: Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 0:27 Angel Bonilla (D)
215: Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:18 Jeffrey Almendarez (D)
285: Obreight Ingram (U) — Pin 1:09 Roberto Garcia-Gonzalez (D)
NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School girls basketball team lost two games this week. They hosted Morris Tech on Thursday and played away against Hanover Park on Saturday.
Newton fell to Hanover Park 61-31. Catherine Vena and Sophia Brondo led the Braves, dropping in 10 points each. Jolen Stoner, Caitlyn Pokrywa and Sophia May all added points to the total.
The Braves dropped the match up against Morris Tech, 65-40 on Thursday. Pokrywa was top Braves scorer with 13 points. May and Jordyn Young put up six points apiece. Brondo, Vena, Samantha Sutton, Stoner all put points on the board.
The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 5-4 and NJAC-Colonial division record is 4-1. They will play away against Hopatcong on Tuesday, January 17 beginning at 7 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball team lost by two to Wallkill Valley on Thursday and then played North Hunterdon away on Saturday and lost 65-36.
North Hunterdon dominated the first half of the game, scoring 38 points to Newton’s 20. The Braves came back in the second half to score 16 more points, but North Hunterdon took the victory with an additional 27 points.
Jake Benitz led the Braves with 12 points, followed by Robert McCullough with seven, and Dom Ferdenzi and Dominic Celi with five apiece.
Domenic Lotruglio, Cooper Armstrong and Fabian Specht all contributed to the score.
The Braves played away at Wallkill Valley and lost 44-42 on Thursday. Benitz led in scoring with 17 points.
Maxwell Maslowski and Lotruglio each contributed six points, McCullough added five and Armstrong added four. Celi and Ferdenzi each added two points.
The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 3-7 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 1-4. They will host Hopatcong on Tuesday, January 17 beginning at 4 p.m.
