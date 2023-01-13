Boys Basketball: Columbia Blitzes Bloomfield, 78-29

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- Jalen James scored a career-high 29 points to lead Columbia to a 78-29 boys basketball victory over Bloomfield Thursday night.

Shelton Colwell finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (9-2), who have won four in a row.

Jayden Myers had 13 points and three assists; and Jalen Robinson collected eight points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals for Columbia.



