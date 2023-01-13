Authorities are ‘finding more bodies,’ coroner says, a day after 35 tornadoes reportedly struck the South and left at least 7 dead

Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Calhoun County Commission Honors Top Athletes from Donoho
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 12th, 2023. Call To Order Fred Wilson – Present Danny Shears – Present Carolyn Henderson – Present Terry Howell – Present Lee Patterson – Present Invocation/Pledge Of Allegiance – Unanimously Approved Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved Elected Official/Department Head Comments – […]
