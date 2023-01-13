ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Fruita sweeps doubleheader

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zzbk9_0kDHKtAG00

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) Both Fruita’s boys and girls got victories against Glenwood Springs. The girls won 45-31 behind 17 points from Addison Eyre. Trinity Hafey chipped in 7 points and Liv Campbell had 8. The girls improve to 9-2.

The boys had no problem with Glenwood Springs. They jumped out to a 10-point lead and did not look back. They won 67-46 and improve to 10-1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

The Jackpot Wrestling Duals

The Jackpot Wrestling Dual saw Central walk away from the crown. Central finished with 151. Fruita finished in 2nd with 135.5. Grand Junction finished in 3rd with 95 and Palisade came in 4th with 53.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Grand Junction stays winless

Grand Junction's girl basketball team was looking for their first win of the season but came up short. They had an early lead in the first quarter but their shooting went cold. They would wind up playing catchup all game long. In the end, they would come up short, 41-35 to Rifle.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

Basalt resident Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
KREX

Saturday Sports Wrap

A day full of basketball as Grand Junction takes on Battle Mountain, Palisade goes head-to-head with Rifle, and the Mavericks host the Colorado Christian Cougars.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Vail Daily

Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KREX

23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
VAIL, CO
KREX

Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Teacher dies after being restrained by LAPD

Grand Junction forestry board hoping to green up the city with master plan. The master plan includes adding more trees to help "green up" Grand Junction.s of KKCO's newscasts. Englewood, Colorado, library bathroom contaminated with meth. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Englewood Library has tested positive for meth after several...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

$2,000 Reward for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The family of Melissa Gonzales is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location of Melissa ‘Lynn” Gonzales. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Gonzales, who went missing on November 15, 2022. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Officials inform Western Slope Now 70-year-old Gonzales remains missing […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Housing market in Mesa County

Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous areas is very important so you know where and where not to go. Grand Junction makes New York Times list of 52 places to visit. Updated: 8 hours ago. Grand Junction makes the New York Times list of 52 places to visit, advertising...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy