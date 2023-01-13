Fruita sweeps doubleheader

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) Both Fruita’s boys and girls got victories against Glenwood Springs. The girls won 45-31 behind 17 points from Addison Eyre. Trinity Hafey chipped in 7 points and Liv Campbell had 8. The girls improve to 9-2.

The boys had no problem with Glenwood Springs. They jumped out to a 10-point lead and did not look back. They won 67-46 and improve to 10-1.

