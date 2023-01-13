Read full article on original website
Americans are less confident in their economic futures than ever before — and the rest of the world is right there with them
An all-time low 36% of Americans are confident their families will be better off economically in five years, a survey finds.
Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country’s high-paced, competitive market a “giant fitness centre for the industry”. Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China,...
China to boost spending for COVID prevention, treatment
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s finance ministry said on Monday it will boost funding for COVID-19 prevention and control, urging local fiscal departments to step up transfer payments to rural and poor areas, it said in a statement. The world’s second-largest economy has seen a surge in COVID infections...
Marketmind: If the yield cap fits..
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fourth-quarter GDP growth tops a list of key Chinese indicators, while interest rate decisions from Indonesia and Malaysia will be pored over by investors. But the biggest event this week will be the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO
LONDON (Reuters) – Global employment growth is expected to slow down sharply to 1% this year compared to 2% in 2022, hit by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and tighter monetary policy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. At the same time,...
China lifts ban on ride-hailing giant Didi’s new user registration – company statement
(Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth. The company would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and safeguard...
China’s December home prices decline further, more cities record falls
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices fell for the fifth straight month in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, but the dismantling of strict pandemic curbs and hope for more support measures have brightened the outlook. New home prices in December declined 0.2% month-on-month, the same pace...
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission
LONDON (Reuters) – Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a “serious setback” to the European Union’s capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last...
Analysis-BOJ’s yield curve control in danger as policy backfires
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is under pressure to change its interest rate policy as soon as Wednesday, after the central bank’s attempt to buy itself breathing room backfired, emboldening bond investors to test its resolve. Unlike other central banks that have been aggressively raising...
Explainer-How does Japan’s yield curve control work?
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) is under fierce market attack, as investors test the bank’s commitment to capping bond yields with inflation above the BOJ’s target. The BOJ’s ultra-easy policy targets some short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year...
BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian lenders BTG Pactual, Bradesco and Santander Brasil are among those most exposed to debt of Americanas SA (AMER3.SA), analysts' estimates showed on Monday, after the troubled retailer obtained an injunction protecting it from creditors.
EU vows to protect European industry to counter US subsidies
The EU on Monday said it would take "decisive steps" to protect Europe in the face of massive US subsidies that have left the bloc scrambling to find a way to keep businesses on the continent. Some EU members fear a hardline response by the EU to the IRA could provoke a trade war, while others worry a subsidy race within the bloc would benefit wealthier nations.
Kuroda to attend Davos, depart shortly after closely-watched BOJ meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will travel to Davos and attend a panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting on Friday, the central bank said on Monday. Kuroda will depart on Wednesday, when the BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting that begins on...
Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far...
EU’s Dombrovskis: Some positive economic signs but must remain vigilant
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union might escape the steep economic recession some had predicted several months ago, when energy prices were sky-rocketing, but that does not mean the area is out of the woods yet, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday. “Clearly, we are seeing some...
Morgan Stanley cuts year-end dollar forecast
(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley cut its 2023 year-end forecast for the dollar index to 98, and expects the greenback’s weakness to be more pronounced against the euro this year as worries about the severity of an economic downturn start to ease. “Global growth is showing signs of buoyancy,...
JPMorgan ‘open for business’ in leveraged loans as rivals get stuck with losses
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors the bank is “absolutely open for business” in leveraged lending even as other U.S. banks are expected to book significant losses on risky loans underwritten last year. “Terms are better, pricing is better, we have the resources...
Fertilizers containing human waste could combat global warming
"The fertilizers from nitrified human urine gave similar yields as a conventional product." The post Fertilizers containing human waste could combat global warming appeared first on Talker.
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) -An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia said Silvia Panzeri, 38, could be extradited, after...
Peru 2022 growth likely hindered by protests, says central bank official
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American country’s economy expanded less than previously forecast, due in part to an explosion of social unrest that began in December. Adrian...
