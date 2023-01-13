Read full article on original website
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Sam Trabucco stepped down as the co-CEO of trading firm Alameda Research in August, just months before Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire filed for bankruptcy and lost $8 billion of customer money. Around the time of his departure in late August, he tweeted, "But if I've learned anything at Alameda, it's...
CoinDesk
Crypto Long-Term Adoption Depends On Regulation, Coinbase Exec Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto’srecent rally is a beacon of hope for the industry, but its lasting presence will depend on clear regulatory guardrails, according to Tom Duff Gordon, vice president of international policy at Coinbase (COIN).
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
Inside the 'doomsday' layoffs at Goldman Sachs
In Insider Weekly: We talk about Goldman Sachs' brutal layoffs, why paid sabbaticals are a good thing for everyone, and a new economic agenda.
THE CRYPTO CULLING: Thousands of employees are getting the axe as companies face plunging valuations, scandals, and legal turmoil
Several major crypto companies announced layoffs in 2023, while others are facing charges from the SEC as crypto winter shows no signs of thawing yet.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Mirroring 2019 Pattern That Preceded Massive 240% Rally – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says that the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally is mirroring a pattern that preceded the king crypto’s massive eruption in 2019. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 218,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to dominate the crypto markets in a repeat performance of its 2019 burst.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks are on the cusp of a new bull market
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market is on the cusp of a new bull market. Siegel thinks most of Wall Street is too bearish on stocks as they expect a big sell-off in the first half of 2023. "When everyone is on one side, they're usually wrong," Siegel...
Here's how to invest in 2023 as 2 major risks threaten the US economy, according to an investment analyst
In an interview with Insider, eToro investment analyst Callie Cox highlighted the two biggest risks to monitor this year. They include the Fed's ability to tame inflation and the potential for a steep economic downturn. She explained how investors can position themselves ahead of a potential US recession. This year...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 16, 2023: Rates Slip
A few important mortgage rates went down today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages slid. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also ticked downward. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Battle Solana-Based Memecoin That’s Surged 787% in Two Weeks
The two largest memecoins by market cap are looking to outrun a new Solana-based rival. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged alongside Bitcoin and the broader market over the past week, leaving the new much-hyped dog-themed altcoin Bonk (BONK) in the rear view mirror. Bonk has witnessed a wild...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Taking Out $20,000 Puts Solana, Polygon, XRP On The Cusp Of Huge Price Explosions
Bitcoin is back above $20,000, days after breaking a two-month-long ranging-market spell and printing a string of green daily candles. In the past 24 hours, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization grew over 11%, tapping $21,000 in the wee hours of Jan 14 before recoiling to $20,817 at press time. In the past seven days, the asset’s price has surged by over 23%, with $76.61B added to its market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
CoinDesk
Binance Will Allow Institutional Investors to Keep Collateral Off the Crypto Exchange
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance will allow institutional investors to keep their collateralized crypto used for leveraged positions, off the platform. The exchange will enable investors to post collateral with Binance Custody, which will hold the assets off...
dailyhodl.com
Traders Are Sleeping on ‘Massive Opportunity’ for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is tracking where Bitcoin (BTC) may head next after its explosive rise above $19,000. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,700 Twitter followers that it is still unclear how long BTC’s current rally will last. “All the liquidity has been taken...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Frontier Brings In-Browser Wallet Support for Aptos, Sui and 33 Additional Blockchains
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Frontier started an in-browser wallet extension that allows crypto users to interact with staking, transactional, and NFT activities over 35 supported blockchains, the company told CoinDesk. The wallet allows users...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Teslas are finally getting cheaper. It's a sign Elon Musk's back is against the wall.
The EV maker is cutting prices on some of its top models as it faces down challenges with demand and competition against a backdrop of rising rates.
