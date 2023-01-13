Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality
LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it recommended that China monitor excess mortality from COVID-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there. China said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong judge defends judiciary amid fears of ebbing independence
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top judge defended the independence of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled territory amid international and local criticism of deteriorating legal freedoms since a national security law was introduced in 2020. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said judges in the Asian financial hub could...
104.1 WIKY
China lifts ban on ride-hailing giant Didi’s new user registration – company statement
(Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth. The company would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and safeguard...
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country’s high-paced, competitive market a “giant fitness centre for the industry”. Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China,...
104.1 WIKY
China’s December home prices decline further, more cities record falls
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices fell for the fifth straight month in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, but the dismantling of strict pandemic curbs and hope for more support measures have brightened the outlook. New home prices in December declined 0.2% month-on-month, the same pace...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
104.1 WIKY
Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO
LONDON (Reuters) – Global employment growth is expected to slow down sharply to 1% this year compared to 2% in 2022, hit by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and tighter monetary policy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. At the same time,...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: If the yield cap fits..
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fourth-quarter GDP growth tops a list of key Chinese indicators, while interest rate decisions from Indonesia and Malaysia will be pored over by investors. But the biggest event this week will be the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
104.1 WIKY
EU’s Dombrovskis: Some positive economic signs but must remain vigilant
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union might escape the steep economic recession some had predicted several months ago, when energy prices were sky-rocketing, but that does not mean the area is out of the woods yet, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday. “Clearly, we are seeing some...
104.1 WIKY
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) -An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia said Silvia Panzeri, 38, could be extradited, after...
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan’s largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) – A snap local election will be held in Pakistan’s most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province...
104.1 WIKY
Kuroda to attend Davos, depart shortly after closely-watched BOJ meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will travel to Davos and attend a panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting on Friday, the central bank said on Monday. Kuroda will depart on Wednesday, when the BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting that begins on...
104.1 WIKY
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey for NATO bid
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but...
104.1 WIKY
Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview
(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...
Fertilizers containing human waste could combat global warming
"The fertilizers from nitrified human urine gave similar yields as a conventional product." The post Fertilizers containing human waste could combat global warming appeared first on Talker.
104.1 WIKY
Peru 2022 growth likely hindered by protests, says central bank official
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American country’s economy expanded less than previously forecast, due in part to an explosion of social unrest that began in December. Adrian...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Shang hopes stunning Australian Open win can boost men’s game in China
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Teenager Shang Juncheng said his breakthrough victory in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday was “huge” for Chinese men’s tennis, and hoped it would lay the platform for more success to match the country’s women. The 17-year-old became the...
104.1 WIKY
Explainer-How does Japan’s yield curve control work?
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) is under fierce market attack, as investors test the bank’s commitment to capping bond yields with inflation above the BOJ’s target. The BOJ’s ultra-easy policy targets some short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year...
104.1 WIKY
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
104.1 WIKY
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for...
Comments / 0