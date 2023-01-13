Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
New City of Mesa Short-Term Rentals License RequiredSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
Five students treated at Valley school after ingesting 'gummy,' officials say
PHOENIX — Five students at a Valley charter school were treated by Phoenix first responders Thursday after they allegedly ingested some sort of "gummy." At about 2 p.m., paramedics were dispatched to a school near 67th and Southern avenues to evaluate a small group of students, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
AZFamily
Free virtual CPR and First Aid Training to be offered Jan. 24
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Local CPR training center Community Responders and sister nonprofit Be A LifeSaver, Inc. is hosting two free, virtual CPR & First Aid classes on Jan. 24. The first class will start at 10 a.m., and the other will start at 5 p.m. Attendees will learn...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
nevalleynews.org
The street was home—for the holidays—as more than 1,000 Valley citizens reside in the “Zone” encampment
The number one myth about homeless residents of the Zone encampment in downtown Phoenix—“They don’t work—simply not true,” says local expert on the Valley homeless. Elizabeth Venable is the League Organizer for the Fund for Empowerment, a non-profit outreach and education organization that works on behalf of the Valley’s homeless.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'It wasn’t a stroke, you did have a seizure, and it’s a brain tumor': Long-time Chandler kindergarten teacher is in the fight of her life
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An East Valley community is rallying around a long-time teacher after her life took a 180-degree turn overnight. Kim Shuck has spent her entire career, nearly 20 years, inspiring hundreds of elementary students. And now she has had to do something she never thought she’d do at this stage of her life - step away from teaching for a moment.
12news.com
Shopping cart theft on the rise, stores struggle to keep up
PHOENIX — Imagine going to a store, you go to grab a cart, but there aren't any available. Customers all across the valley are finding themselves in this predicament, and in some cases, it looks like no end is in sight. "The stores are really having a difficult time...
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
AZFamily
Valley vet transforms feral dog into sweet pup with some love and care
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley veterinarian has transformed a dog lovingly named “Hot Mess” into a sweet pup who’s now looking for her fur-ever family. Dr. Carr’s Pet Repair took in Hot Mess as a patient from Valley Dogs Rescue in Gilbert. The roughly 3-year-old mixed breed dog was covered in almost 3 pounds of matted hair that made it extremely hard to walk or see at all. Dr. Carr and his three technicians spent more than an hour cutting away the matted hair.
Sacramento woman gets answers after receiving dozens of unordered packages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a Sacramento woman began receiving dozens of packages she didn't order, she is finally seeing results and getting answers. Connie Mathews reached out to ABC10 a few weeks ago after trying to get postal carriers to stop delivering her the mysterious packages. "I called...
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
AZFamily
‘This is my worst nightmare’: Phoenix woman mourning fiancé killed in semi-truck crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is confirming they lost a loved one in a violent crash on Interstate 10 in Chandler on Thursday morning. Nikki Johnson says she lost her partner, Ryan Gooding, who was among those killed in a semi-truck crash just after 6 a.m. on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market
After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
KTAR.com
Department of Energy helicopters to test Glendale radiation ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will measure background radiation Sunday-Wednesday using low-flying helicopters over Glendale. The Nuclear Emergency Support Team’s aircraft will make the safety inspections in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, which will be played at State Farm Stadium on Feb....
AZFamily
Here’s how one Phoenix-area mom saves $150 a week on groceries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Margo Ratliff is getting ready for dinner. The mom laughs while she admits she’s never really enjoyed cooking, but you’d never know it based on tonight’s menu of basil lemon chicken with side dish of sauteed kale and tomatoes. “It says it takes 45 minutes,” she quips, scrolling through the recipe she got on meal planning app eMeals. In the app, users choose their recipes for the week, and the app creates a grocery list. “If you’re using two different amounts of cheese in two different recipes, it will tell you the one package size that you need. It’s a curated list for you,” explained Rachel West, a dietician and senior nutrition editor at the company. “That then gets exported to one of many of our partners.”
Comments / 0