Peru’s chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s attorney general has launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for more than three dozen mostly civilian deaths during some of the country’s most violent social protests in years, her office said on Friday. The controversial ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo...
Pakistan’s largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) – A snap local election will be held in Pakistan’s most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province...
Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany summoned Iran’s ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran’s human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. “I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the...
Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says
WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish scientist Maciej Walczak has been released from prison in Iran and has returned to Poland, the Polish foreign ministry said on Saturday. “Achieving this goal was one of the priorities of Poland’s diplomatic and consular services last year,” the ministry said in a statement.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Israel’s Herzog tries to prevent ‘constitutional crisis’ over judicial reforms
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s president warned on Sunday that the country faced an “historic constitutional crisis” over a contested judicial reform plan, and said he was mediating between the relevant parties. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now in his sixth term, wants to rein in the Supreme...
Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone about exchanging men wounded in Ukraine, the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the export of grain from the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday. “The exchange of views on...
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey for NATO bid
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but...
Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
Montenegro sets presidential vote for March 19
SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Montenegro’s parliamentary speaker set March 19 as the date for a presidential election that will challenge the long-time rule of incumbent President Milo Djukanovic, who has been among the leaders of the Adriatic country for the past three decades. The office of president is largely...
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in three major cities on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform plans, with organisers accusing him of undermining democratic rule weeks after his reelection. Bestriding a religious-nationalist coalition with a solid parliamentary majority, Netanyahu, now in his sixth...
Death toll rises to 14 in Congo church attack claimed by Islamic State
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – The death toll from a church bombing in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday has risen to 14, an army spokesman said on Monday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the...
Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview
(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...
Indonesia soccer stampede trial begins with police, match organisers facing negligence charges
SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) – An Indonesian court on Monday began a trial of a handful of police officers and soccer match organisers on charges of criminal negligence for their role in one of the world’s deadliest soccer stadium stampedes in Java last October. The disaster, in which 135...
Somalia says it has seized key port town from al Shabaab
GAROWE, Somalia (Reuters) – Somalia’s government-led forces have captured an al Shabaab stronghold on the Indian Ocean, the defence minister said on Monday, in one of their most significant victories since launching an offensive against the Islamist group last year. The forces took the port town of Harardhere...
Belarus says joint air force drills with Russia are defensive only
(Reuters) – Belarus’ Security Council said on Sunday that joint air force drills with Russia, due to start next week, were purely defensive in nature and would focus on reconnaissance missions and how to thwart a potential attack, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. Minsk also said it...
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission
LONDON (Reuters) – Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a “serious setback” to the European Union’s capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last...
‘Sabotage’ likely culprit for Brazil’s Eletrobras towers collapse, sources say
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The collapse of two transmission towers operated by Brazilian power company Eletrobras happened after someone cut the cables used to secure the towers, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The acts of vandalism occurred between Sunday and Monday, after supporters...
