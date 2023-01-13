Luka Doncic’s triple-double carries Mavericks to 2OT win over Lakers

Luka Doncic delivered his 10th triple-double of the season with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a career-high 53 minutes and the visiting Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Christian Wood scored 24 points with 14 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 for the Mavericks, who needed extra time despite leading by 19 points in the first quarter. Dallas won its fourth consecutive game over the Lakers going back to last season and ended a two-game skid.

Doncic tied the game in regulation at 101-101 on a 3-pointer with 6.0 seconds remaining and tied it again 108-108 on a 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds remaining to force a second extra period. They were his only two baskets in the fourth quarter and first OT.

LeBron James scored 24 points with 16 rebounds and nine assists, while Russell Westbrook added 28 points as the Lakers lost consecutive games for the first time since the last of a four-game losing streak came on Christmas Day at Dallas. James returned after missing Monday’s loss against the Denver Nuggets with left ankle soreness.

The Mavericks went ahead 118-113 on a basket by Spencer Dinwiddie with 56.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime and held on from there. Dinwiddie finished with 17 points.

The Lakers were without Patrick Beverley (illness), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee). The Mavericks played without Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor), Josh Green (elbow) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring). Dwight Powell (hip) returned for Dallas after leaving Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks led 36-22 after the first quarter, but were held to 23 points in the second quarter while still taking a 59-48 lead into halftime. Dallas shot 54.8 percent from the field in the opening half, while Doncic had 18 points.

The Lakers inched closer to pull within 82-76 heading into the fourth quarter. Los Angeles pulled even at 86-86 with 8:22 remaining on a basket from Westbrook and took their first lead since early in the first quarter at 87-86 when Kendrick Nunn made a free throw with 7:59 left.

Wenyen Gabriel had 14 points for the Lakers, while Nunn had 12 and Thomas Bryant scored 11 with nine rebounds.

–Field Level Media

