Washington ends skid by extending Stanford’s

Fresno State transfer Braxton Meah went for a career-high 21 points, Keion Brooks Jr. chipped in 19 and Washington used a balanced attack to keep Stanford winless in Pac-12 Conference play with an 86-69 triumph Thursday night in Seattle.

Koren Johnson (15 points), Keyon Menifield (11) and Cole Bajema (11) also scored in double figures for the Huskies (10-8, 2-5), who snapped a five-game losing streak with their second-highest point total of the season.

Spencer Jones had a team-high 12 points for the Cardinal (5-11, 0-6), which remained the lone winless team in the conference.

After Stanford stunned the hosts with the first seven points of the game, including a 3-pointer by Jones, Washington dominated the rest of the first half.

The Huskies took their first lead at 18-15 on a 3-pointer by Jamal Bey just before the midpoint of the period and seized their first double-digit advantage at 36-25 at the 4:07 mark on a layup by Johnson.

Menifield had a jumper, a layup and two free throws before halftime as Washington blew the game open at 47-29.

In losing their fourth in a row, the Cardinal never got closer than 14 in the second period.

Meah hit 8 of 10 shots and Johnson 5 of 8 for the Huskies, who outshot the visitors 55.9 percent to 34.3 percent. Four of Johnson’s five hoops were 3-pointers in six attempts.

Meah, a junior, finished with one more point than his previous career-high, which came on New Year’s Day against UCLA.

Brooks also contributed a game-high 11 rebounds, while Menifield added five assists and four steals.

Ryan Agarwal and Max Murrell had 10 points apiece off the bench and Harrison Ingram a team-high nine rebounds for Stanford, which allowed its second-most points this season.

–Field Level Media

