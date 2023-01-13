ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

IMF Says Fragmentation Could Cost Global Economy Up to 7% of GDP

Fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of the GDP, according to an IMF report. Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted countries to become more disconnected. If unresolved, this trend will lead the developing world to "fall further behind," the report says. The International...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Year, New Rally: Why Bitcoin Is Up 26% This Month After a Tumultuous 2022

Bitcoin has begun 2023 on a positive note. The token climbed above $21,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, and is up 26% month-to-date. It's still a far cry from the cryptocurrency's $68,990 record high in November 2021. But it has given market players cause for some optimism.
CBS 42

Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again

Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Big Risk in the Most-Popular, and Aging, Big Tech Default Email Programs

Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...

