Read full article on original website
Related
Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N) is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IMF Says Fragmentation Could Cost Global Economy Up to 7% of GDP
Fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of the GDP, according to an IMF report. Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted countries to become more disconnected. If unresolved, this trend will lead the developing world to "fall further behind," the report says. The International...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Should Set Aside Politics and Look at Covid Jab Imports, World's Largest Vaccine Maker Says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Davos 2023: Opposition leader says Russian move on Ukraine from Belarus unlikely
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Belarus' exiled opposition leader said on Monday she did not think Russia would launch an offensive on Ukraine from Belarus after the two countries began military drills, but Moscow could launch more missiles strikes from its ally's territory.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Year, New Rally: Why Bitcoin Is Up 26% This Month After a Tumultuous 2022
Bitcoin has begun 2023 on a positive note. The token climbed above $21,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, and is up 26% month-to-date. It's still a far cry from the cryptocurrency's $68,990 record high in November 2021. But it has given market players cause for some optimism.
Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buying an Electric Car in 2023? Here's How You Can Get a $7,500 Tax Credit
If you've been on the market for an electric vehicle, 2023 might be your lucky year as the U.S. Department of Treasury just expanded its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax subsidy of up to $7,500. Starting Jan. 1, many Americans were now eligible to qualify for a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again
Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Op-Ed: Oil CEO Sultan Al Jaber Is the Ideal Person to Lead the UN Climate Conference This Year
ABU DHABI -- If the world gets lucky, this could be the year fossil fuel producers and climate activists bury their hatchets and join hands to reduce emissions and ensure our planet's future. If that sounds hopelessly Utopian, take that up with the leaders of this resource-rich, renewables-generating Middle Eastern...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Green' Offices in London Are Over 25% More Expensive. But a Modern Workforce Now Expects It
Sustainable office space is on the top of many companies' wish lists as they look to hit net-zero targets, but price, scarcity and aesthetics can be barriers to relocating. London buildings with green credentials are 26% more expensive than those without, according to data from investment research company MSCI. But...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Big Risk in the Most-Popular, and Aging, Big Tech Default Email Programs
Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
Comments / 0