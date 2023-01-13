ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

petapixel.com

Hypersensitve Camera Beams Back Photo of the Dark Side of the Moon

The NASA-built ShadowCam has beamed back its first image. The amazing photo is of the far side of the Moon and shows off the camera’s hypersensitivity to light. ShadowCam is onboard the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), known as Danuri. The mission was launched in August last year and marks South Korea’s first successful Moon orbiter.
The Independent

Repeated radio blasts hitting Earth could finally solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries

Repeated blasts of energy that are coming from deep in space could finally solve one of the universe’s deepest mysteries, according to researchers.A series of intense emissions appear to be coming from a magnetar, researchers said – and their characteristics could prove important to understanding what they are. Among other things, they have been proposed as a possible source for fast radio bursts: powerful blasts of energy, the mystery behind which has led to speculation they could be caused by alien technology.Magnetars are one of the most powerful forces in the universe, and are a particular kind of neutron...
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
Maiya Devi Dahal

Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death

The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
Phys.org

Study finds hummingbirds' hovering flight likely evolved because of a lost gene

Hummingbirds, native to North and South America, are among the smallest and most agile birds in the world. Often barely larger than a thumb, they are the only bird species that can fly not only forwards, but also backwards or sideways. Their characteristic hovering flight makes that possible. However, hovering...
nextbigfuture.com

NASA Pellet Beam Propulsion Study for Nine Times Faster Speed

NASA NIAC has a phase 1 study for Artur Davoyan to study propulsion architecture for fast transit of heavy (1 ton and more) payloads across the solar system and to interstellar medium. This version of a pellet beams approach allow for larger vehicles to reach speeds nine times faster than Voyager 1.
Ars Technica

New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago

Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...
The Weather Channel

Webb Telescope Might Have Stumbled Onto 87 of the Universe’s First-Ever Galaxies!

Astronomy is a lot like a panchayat. We group around and excitedly wait for our elders to weave elaborate stories of our past and origin, brimming us with purpose and awe. And while these ancient tales might feel chained to the past, they somehow always provide valuable insight informing future endeavours.

