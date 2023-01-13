Read full article on original website
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
There's Just 4 Days Left to Get Money in The $20 Million Robinhood App Open Class Action
What's The Robinhood Class Action Lawsuit About?. A $20 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Robinhood, a popular stock trading investment platform that can be used as a smartphone app, or via browser. The Robinhood class action lawsuit alleged that Robinhood did not take proper data security precautions, which led to account takeovers, or user accounts being hacked. According to the lawsuit, "almost universal security measures". By lacking security protocols to protect their users, the Robinhood app exposed users to data breaches of their personally identifiable information from multiple data breaches, according to court documents.
msn.com
Thursday’s CPI report could terminate the U.S. stock market’s hope that inflation will just melt away
A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited U.S. inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase. The December CPI reading from the Bureau of Labor...
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes.
Stocks rise as traders make last moves before inflation report
Stocks rose Wednesday, adding to gains for major indexes ahead of a highly anticipated inflation update and big earnings reports later this week.
US News and World Report
European Shares Near 9-Month High as New Year Rally Continues
(Reuters) -European shares hit a near nine-month high on Monday, albeit in light trading due to a U.S. holiday, with real estate and retail stocks helping offset losses in commodity-linked sectors. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.5% at 454.6 - its highest level since April 2022 - as global...
CNBC
Treasury yields rise as investors digest inflation data
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose more than 5 basis points to 3.504%. The 30-year rate slipped by 5 basis points to 3.624%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 8 basis point to trade at 4.224%.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
World shares mostly higher ahead of China GDP data
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday ahead of China’s release of economic growth figures and a policy update this week from Japan’s central bank. Oil prices declined. Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 15,101.73 and the CAC40 in...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious, BOJ faces crunch policy decision
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors waited nervously to see if the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading. There were even rumours the...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
CNBC
European markets close higher as investors monitor inflation, U.S. earnings
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed higher Friday, building on gains from the previous session to notch their highest level since April 2022. European markets. Investors around the world are closely monitoring inflation data for clues to how long and how far monetary policy tightening...
Stocks Edge Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta Air Lines- Five Things To Know
Stock futures drift higher, yields slide, with earnings on deck; JPMorgan leads bank earnings parade with growth outlook in focus; Tesla shares slump after another round of U.S. Price cuts; Boeing 737 Max makes first flight in China since 2019 grounding and Delta Air Lines earnings lead optimistic U.S. carriers.
CNBC
Shenzhen stocks lead gains in Asia-Pacific on cooled U.S. inflation outlook
Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose as expectations of cooled inflation in the U.S. lifted investor sentiment in the region. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose 1.58% to close at 11,785.77, leading gains in the wider region. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.01% to 3,227.59 as the nation saw home prices further drop in December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was flat after erasing earlier gains.
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares hit 6-week high as U.S data sparks slower rate-hike hopes
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday rose to their highest in six weeks, amid broad-based gains, after U.S inflation data last week fanned hopes of slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 7,365 by 2347 GMT. The benchmark on Friday had...
