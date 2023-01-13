ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cameron Norrie eclipses Jenson Brooksby to reach ASB Classic final

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKy8r_0kDHIqaV00

Cameron Norrie defeated Jenson Brooksby to reach his 12th ATP Tour final at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The British number one, who grew up in the New Zealand city, reached his first final at the same tournament four years ago and will try to go one better on Saturday against Richard Gasquet .

Norrie has begun the season in sparkling fashion and is yet to lose a match, following up his three impressive victories at the United Cup last week with three more in Auckland.

Having needed three sets to beat Jiri Lehecka and Marcos Giron, Norrie made it past American Brooksby in two, winning 6-3 6-4.

He lost only one point on serve in the first set and quickly recovered from a blip at the start of second when he was broken to claim victory in an hour and 38 minutes.

Norrie has won four of his previous 11 finals, claiming titles in Los Cabos and Indian Wells in 2021 and Delray Beach and Lyon last year.

Gasquet reached the final without having to take to the court after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew ahead of their clash.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more

The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to...
The Independent

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
The Independent

Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and the superstar clash of tennis’ future and present

As Emma Raducanu continues to navigate the tangly pressures of expectation and progress at the Australian Open, she will come face to face with an opponent in Coco Gauff who can relate to her experiences on a level that few can reach. Given their tennis breakthroughs have followed similar trajectories, it is an astonishing boost to the Australian Open that it gets to stage the first ever meeting between Raducanu and Gauff - two of the sport’s most prominent names, let alone teenage stars - on what is only the third day of competition on Wednesday.They burst onto the...
The Independent

Australian Open: Defending champion Rafael Nadal wins against Britain’s Jack Draper in first round

British star Jack Draper tested Rafael Nadal before cramping issues saw him suffer in a four-set loss in the Australian Open first round.Defending champion Nadal secured a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win against the world number 38, who has struggled with physical issues in his early career.“Playing professional tennis at this level is very gruelling so for a young player like myself it will take a lot of time to get it right,” Draper said after his defeat.“These are all valuable learning experiences for me and especially playing against someone like Rafa.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Australian Open: Defending champion Rafael Nadal wins against Britain's Jack Draper in first roundPotter ‘relieved’ after Chelsea record just second Premier League win since OctoberJurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have to ‘play better football’ after Brighton defeat
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy