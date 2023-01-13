Read full article on original website
Related
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
Private jet emissions sky-high at Davos, group says
More than a thousand private jets shuttled dignitaries to last year’s global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, a Greenpeace report revealed on Friday. The flurry of these jets in and out of the mountain resort generated four times the carbon dioxide emissions that such aircraft would create in an average week, according to the report. Greenpeace…
Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N) is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters.
Most CEOs in new survey predict short recession
A new survey released Thursday found that the top worry for most CEOs in 2023 is a recession or an economic downturn. The Conference Boards’s C-suite outlook for 2023 showed that most CEO’s are bracing for a recession in 2023 and listed it as their top external concern, compared to last year when most CEOs […]
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently
The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed's action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
Opinion: Don't be fooled, a recession really is coming
Despite the relatively robust job growth we've been seeing, the Economic Cycle Research Institute, which we co-founded, has been predicting recession since last spring, and it remains our expectation that the US economy will enter a recession this year, write Lakshman Achuthan and Anirvan Banerji.
Goldman Sachs reviewing cost of private jet travel favored by CEO David Solomon: report
Goldman Sachs is examining the cost of private jet trips favored by its CEO David Solomon and other top executives as part of a sweeping cost-cutting review, the banking giant confirmed on Wednesday. The use of two Goldman-owned Gulfstream private jets is “one of the more sensitive areas” of expense facing a budget probe led by the bank’s chief administration officer Ericka Leslie, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The cost review was underway as Goldman Sachs prepared to slash about 3,200 jobs this week – a move meant to shore up the embattled bank’s financial position despite...
Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears
Many investors see the first six or nine months of the year as a slow period that sets up investors for better returns later in the year. Despite the decline in markets in 2022, investors are looking ahead, and many see a relatively attractive climate if investors can think long term rather than be caught up in the moment. Individual pockets of the market could do well despite the larger economic malaise and could set up investors, as opposed to short-term traders, for years to come.
Some Goldman Sachs bankers were laid off after being told to attend meetings under 'false pretenses,' report says
Employees were told to come in as early as 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday only to be given the bad news by managers, the New York Post reported.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
America might just do the impossible and avoid a recession, according to top economist Mark Zandi
Moody’s chief economist says a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy is in the cards. But BlackRock’s Rick Rieder warns, “Policymakers’ ability to stick this landing for the economy and markets is still very much up in the air.”
Here's how to invest in 2023 as 2 major risks threaten the US economy, according to an investment analyst
In an interview with Insider, eToro investment analyst Callie Cox highlighted the two biggest risks to monitor this year. They include the Fed's ability to tame inflation and the potential for a steep economic downturn. She explained how investors can position themselves ahead of a potential US recession. This year...
CNBC
European markets inch higher; World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos
European markets were cautiously higher on Monday as investors assessed the growth and inflation outlook in light of recent data alongside the beginning of corporate earnings season. European markets. The World Economic Forum in Switzerland is a key focus for European markets this week. Heads of state and business leaders...
Top U.S. lawmaker objects to potential F-16 sale to Turkey
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has told Congress it is preparing the potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, sparking an immediate objection from a senior U.S. lawmaker who has long opposed the deal.
Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs
CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.
Economists warn of global recession danger ahead of World Economic Forum at Davos – as it happened
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists for major businesses forecast weak economic growth in Europe and the US
Comments / 0