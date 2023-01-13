ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Private jet emissions sky-high at Davos, group says

More than a thousand private jets shuttled dignitaries to last year’s global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, a Greenpeace report revealed on Friday.  The flurry of these jets in and out of the mountain resort generated four times the carbon dioxide emissions that such aircraft would create in an average week, according to the report.   Greenpeace…
GEORGIA STATE
WOOD TV8

Most CEOs in new survey predict short recession

A new survey released Thursday found that the top worry for most CEOs in 2023 is a recession or an economic downturn. The Conference Boards’s C-suite outlook for 2023 showed that most CEO’s are bracing for a recession in 2023 and listed it as their top external concern, compared to last year when most CEOs […]
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
CNN

Opinion: Don't be fooled, a recession really is coming

Despite the relatively robust job growth we've been seeing, the Economic Cycle Research Institute, which we co-founded, has been predicting recession since last spring, and it remains our expectation that the US economy will enter a recession this year, write Lakshman Achuthan and Anirvan Banerji.
New York Post

Goldman Sachs reviewing cost of private jet travel favored by CEO David Solomon: report

Goldman Sachs is examining the cost of private jet trips favored by its CEO David Solomon and other top executives as part of a sweeping cost-cutting review, the banking giant confirmed on Wednesday. The use of two Goldman-owned Gulfstream private jets is “one of the more sensitive areas” of expense facing a budget probe led by the bank’s chief administration officer Ericka Leslie, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The cost review was underway as Goldman Sachs prepared to slash about 3,200 jobs this week – a move meant to shore up the embattled bank’s financial position despite...
Fortune

Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears

Many investors see the first six or nine months of the year as a slow period that sets up investors for better returns later in the year. Despite the decline in markets in 2022, investors are looking ahead, and many see a relatively attractive climate if investors can think long term rather than be caught up in the moment. Individual pockets of the market could do well despite the larger economic malaise and could set up investors, as opposed to short-term traders, for years to come.
CNBC

European markets inch higher; World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos

European markets were cautiously higher on Monday as investors assessed the growth and inflation outlook in light of recent data alongside the beginning of corporate earnings season. European markets. The World Economic Forum in Switzerland is a key focus for European markets this week. Heads of state and business leaders...
PYMNTS

Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs

CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.

