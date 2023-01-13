Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets for some time now, and fans would rather have him in the ranks instead of Ben Simmons. Kuzma has hit a purple patch this season averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists — his best digits since his 2017-18 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His last five games have seen him dish out three 20+ point performances before capping it off with a 40-point masterclass against the New York Knicks.

