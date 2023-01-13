ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell

On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Want Kyle Kuzma To Play For The Nets Instead Of Ben Simmons

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets for some time now, and fans would rather have him in the ranks instead of Ben Simmons. Kuzma has hit a purple patch this season averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists — his best digits since his 2017-18 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His last five games have seen him dish out three 20+ point performances before capping it off with a 40-point masterclass against the New York Knicks.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving says Instagram suspended his account

Kyrie Irving is having another bout of social media drama this week. The Brooklyn Nets star posted Thursday from his secondary art page (@kaieyeart, which is mentioned in his main page) that he had been suspended by Instagram. “They suspended my @kyrieirving account,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of his suspension notification. “idk why, nor... The post Kyrie Irving says Instagram suspended his account appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
