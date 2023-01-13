Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — TLU Gets Edged Out 75-71 by Schreiner
SEGUIN, Texas — The Texas Lutheran women’s basketball team fell 75-71 Saturday evening to the Schreiner University Mountaineers at Memorial Gymnasium. After trailing through most of the game, the visitors tied the game with 3:30 remaining before outscoring the Bulldogs 11-7 down the stretch to win the game.
seguintoday.com
Third Thursdays returns to the schedule for 2023
(Seguin) – What better way to kick off 2023 than by supporting local businesses on Third Thursdays!. For one night of each month, some of our local downtown businesses stay open until 8 p.m. for Third Thursdays. Participating businesses offer specials, deals, and sales throughout their store. The touch of themes each month make shopping that much more fun.
KBTX.com
Former A&M quarterback Conner McQueen named Incarnate Word OC
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen was named the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Incarnate Word. McQueen was a backup quarterback for the Aggies from 2012-2016. He was the primary holder on placekicks and named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year at the Aggies’ annual team banquet as a freshman.
seguintoday.com
Tuesday food distribution to kick off 2023 monthly schedule in Seguin
(Seguin) – It’s not only a brand-new year but a whole new year of making sure you don’t go hungry. The schedule for this year’s 2023 Seguin Food Distribution events has been released. The schedule promotes the monthly distribution of food at various locations thanks to various congregation and community efforts.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
seguintoday.com
Freedom March, Central Park rally on tap for MLK Day in Seguin
(Seguin) — Seguin wraps up its multi-day MLK celebration on Monday with a Freedom March and program on the this federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activities begin today with the annual Freedom March. The march symbolizes the marches conducted by civil rights leaders in the 1960’s. Seguin MLK Day Committee President Regina Lee says the Freedom March gets started at 10:15 this morning, starting at Texas Lutheran University and then ending in Central Park.
seguintoday.com
Friedrich “Fritz” Klein
Friedrich “Fritz” Klein, age 96 of Marion, passed away on January 13, 2023. Fritz was born on April 8, 1926 in Mramorak, Yugoslavia to Elisabeth (Kemle) and Johann Klein. After moving to the United States, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He will be remembered as a jack of all trades, working as an H-Vac engineer his entire career for different companies.
wbap.com
Protests Against NCAA for Allowing Trans Athletes
(WBAP/KLIF) — The NCAA convention in San Antonio was met with protestors aimed at protecting women’s sports. Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention, who were protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The group also threatened the NCAA with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies. Gaines competed in last year’s swimming and diving championships against Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Windy and warm with rain chances on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! Today will be beautiful. We will warm up from about 50 into the mid-70s with low humidity. The only complaint is it will be a very windy day. Get ready for gusts of about 30 mph. If you like the warm weather, we have more...
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
KENS 5
Louisiana-style food truck dedicated to Andrea, who passed away after battle with cancer | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's nothing greater than a parent's love for their child. One local mother dedicated her business to her daughter, Andrea, who passed away after battling cancer. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. They're called Andrea's Kitchen, and although they do cater for events,...
Guess the rent of this one-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Stone Oak
The listing claims its a 'great deal.'
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone
San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.
