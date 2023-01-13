ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — TLU Gets Edged Out 75-71 by Schreiner

SEGUIN, Texas — The Texas Lutheran women’s basketball team fell 75-71 Saturday evening to the Schreiner University Mountaineers at Memorial Gymnasium. After trailing through most of the game, the visitors tied the game with 3:30 remaining before outscoring the Bulldogs 11-7 down the stretch to win the game.
Third Thursdays returns to the schedule for 2023

(Seguin) – What better way to kick off 2023 than by supporting local businesses on Third Thursdays!. For one night of each month, some of our local downtown businesses stay open until 8 p.m. for Third Thursdays. Participating businesses offer specials, deals, and sales throughout their store. The touch of themes each month make shopping that much more fun.
Former A&M quarterback Conner McQueen named Incarnate Word OC

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen was named the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Incarnate Word. McQueen was a backup quarterback for the Aggies from 2012-2016. He was the primary holder on placekicks and named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year at the Aggies’ annual team banquet as a freshman.
Tuesday food distribution to kick off 2023 monthly schedule in Seguin

(Seguin) – It’s not only a brand-new year but a whole new year of making sure you don’t go hungry. The schedule for this year’s 2023 Seguin Food Distribution events has been released. The schedule promotes the monthly distribution of food at various locations thanks to various congregation and community efforts.
Freedom March, Central Park rally on tap for MLK Day in Seguin

(Seguin) — Seguin wraps up its multi-day MLK celebration on Monday with a Freedom March and program on the this federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activities begin today with the annual Freedom March. The march symbolizes the marches conducted by civil rights leaders in the 1960’s. Seguin MLK Day Committee President Regina Lee says the Freedom March gets started at 10:15 this morning, starting at Texas Lutheran University and then ending in Central Park.
Friedrich “Fritz” Klein

Friedrich “Fritz” Klein, age 96 of Marion, passed away on January 13, 2023. Fritz was born on April 8, 1926 in Mramorak, Yugoslavia to Elisabeth (Kemle) and Johann Klein. After moving to the United States, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He will be remembered as a jack of all trades, working as an H-Vac engineer his entire career for different companies.
Protests Against NCAA for Allowing Trans Athletes

(WBAP/KLIF) — The NCAA convention in San Antonio was met with protestors aimed at protecting women’s sports. Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention, who were protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The group also threatened the NCAA with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies. Gaines competed in last year’s swimming and diving championships against Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title.
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

