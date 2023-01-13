(WBAP/KLIF) — The NCAA convention in San Antonio was met with protestors aimed at protecting women’s sports. Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention, who were protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The group also threatened the NCAA with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies. Gaines competed in last year’s swimming and diving championships against Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO