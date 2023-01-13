ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Third Thursdays returns to the schedule for 2023

(Seguin) – What better way to kick off 2023 than by supporting local businesses on Third Thursdays!. For one night of each month, some of our local downtown businesses stay open until 8 p.m. for Third Thursdays. Participating businesses offer specials, deals, and sales throughout their store. The touch of themes each month make shopping that much more fun.
SEGUIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Luxury Family Compound You’ve Always Wanted in San Antonio, Texas

Most of us have talked to friends or family members about how awesome it would be if we lived together. For most of us that is just talk, we want to see family or friends more often, but busy schedules get in the way. Although if you think you are ready to make that family compund that you’ve always wanted this property in San Antonio, Texas might be the perfect place to make it happen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurant

Two years ago, Guerito's Red Tacos, a family-owned business, opened a food truck on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. Located at 8701 FM 1560, near Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604, the birria-focused food truck soon became popular with people across San Antonio queuing up for quesadillas, mulitas, vampires, and quesatacos de birria.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez

Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez age 86, of Seguin, passed away on January 13, 2023. Margarita was born on October 10, 1936 in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Maria (De La Luz Castillo Wertt) and Felipe Garcia Davila. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Juan...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Tuesday food distribution to kick off 2023 monthly schedule in Seguin

(Seguin) – It’s not only a brand-new year but a whole new year of making sure you don’t go hungry. The schedule for this year’s 2023 Seguin Food Distribution events has been released. The schedule promotes the monthly distribution of food at various locations thanks to various congregation and community efforts.
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?

AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas

Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
SAN MARCOS, TX
seguintoday.com

Freedom March, Central Park rally on tap for MLK Day in Seguin

(Seguin) — Seguin wraps up its multi-day MLK celebration on Monday with a Freedom March and program on the this federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activities begin today with the annual Freedom March. The march symbolizes the marches conducted by civil rights leaders in the 1960’s. Seguin MLK Day Committee President Regina Lee says the Freedom March gets started at 10:15 this morning, starting at Texas Lutheran University and then ending in Central Park.
SEGUIN, TX

