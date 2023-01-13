Read full article on original website
Third Thursdays returns to the schedule for 2023
(Seguin) – What better way to kick off 2023 than by supporting local businesses on Third Thursdays!. For one night of each month, some of our local downtown businesses stay open until 8 p.m. for Third Thursdays. Participating businesses offer specials, deals, and sales throughout their store. The touch of themes each month make shopping that much more fun.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Tickets to sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival now on sale
The event includes a VIP dinner with special tastings plus a daylong festival, and tickets are available separately for each.
Children of Horror Celebration brings horror icons to San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas
The event's celebrity lineup includes a Children of the Corn reunion.
The Luxury Family Compound You’ve Always Wanted in San Antonio, Texas
Most of us have talked to friends or family members about how awesome it would be if we lived together. For most of us that is just talk, we want to see family or friends more often, but busy schedules get in the way. Although if you think you are ready to make that family compund that you’ve always wanted this property in San Antonio, Texas might be the perfect place to make it happen.
Bowling and entertainment center Pinstack to open second San Antonio location near the Rim
The new location will open in February 2024, making San Antonio the first Texas city to have two Pinstacks.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurant
Two years ago, Guerito's Red Tacos, a family-owned business, opened a food truck on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. Located at 8701 FM 1560, near Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604, the birria-focused food truck soon became popular with people across San Antonio queuing up for quesadillas, mulitas, vampires, and quesatacos de birria.
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez
Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez age 86, of Seguin, passed away on January 13, 2023. Margarita was born on October 10, 1936 in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Maria (De La Luz Castillo Wertt) and Felipe Garcia Davila. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Juan...
Tuesday food distribution to kick off 2023 monthly schedule in Seguin
(Seguin) – It’s not only a brand-new year but a whole new year of making sure you don’t go hungry. The schedule for this year’s 2023 Seguin Food Distribution events has been released. The schedule promotes the monthly distribution of food at various locations thanks to various congregation and community efforts.
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?
AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
Freedom March, Central Park rally on tap for MLK Day in Seguin
(Seguin) — Seguin wraps up its multi-day MLK celebration on Monday with a Freedom March and program on the this federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activities begin today with the annual Freedom March. The march symbolizes the marches conducted by civil rights leaders in the 1960’s. Seguin MLK Day Committee President Regina Lee says the Freedom March gets started at 10:15 this morning, starting at Texas Lutheran University and then ending in Central Park.
San Antonio, Hill Country in rare crossroad of two upcoming solar eclipses
SAN ANTONIO – Texas, and more specifically some areas of San Antonio and the Hill Country, have the rare luck of seeing two solar eclipses within six months. The first is an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the second is a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024.
Ancient cat fossils, paw prints recovered from beneath Texas Hill Country
The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recovered this week from deep with Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County, just north of San Antonio. The remains of the two small cats were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the cavern. Paw prints left in the cave floor were found nearby.
