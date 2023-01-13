ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
Electric Vehicle Sales Hit Record Levels In 2022

Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in 2022, nearly doubling their U.S. market share and setting a worldwide record, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The market share of electric vehicle sales in the U.S. jumped from 3.2% in 2021 to 5.8% in 2022, as
The Big Risk in the Most-Popular, and Aging, Big Tech Default Email Programs

Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
Feds Abandon Case Against NYPD Officer Accused of Spying for China

Federal authorities have dropped the case against an NYPD officer accused of working as a spy for the Chinese government. The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of new York filed to dismiss the case against Baimadajie Angwang on Friday, more than two years after the then 33-year-old was arrested for allegedly spying on fellow Tibetan immigrants in New York.
