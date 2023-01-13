Federal authorities have dropped the case against an NYPD officer accused of working as a spy for the Chinese government. The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of new York filed to dismiss the case against Baimadajie Angwang on Friday, more than two years after the then 33-year-old was arrested for allegedly spying on fellow Tibetan immigrants in New York.

