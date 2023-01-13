Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
OECD Chief Says China's Reopening ‘Overwhelmingly Positive' to Help Tackle Global Inflation Crisis
"One of the drivers of inflation was very much the supply shock related to global supply not being able to keep up with global demand … as swiftly as was required," Cormann told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "And so, China coming back...
NBC New York
Manchin, Sinema and Coons Meet With CEOs at Private Davos Luncheon for World Economic Forum
U.S. lawmakers quietly took part in a private ritzy lunch atop the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Monday featuring dozens of influential business leaders. Lawmakers who attended the lunch include, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, Chris Coons, D-Del. and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz. Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also attended...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
John Kelly was forced to deal with 'fights' between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence, NYT journalist says
Ivanka Trump wanted to be the first lady in a "ceremonial" sense, according to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt.
NBC New York
China Should Set Aside Politics and Look at Covid Jab Imports, World's Largest Vaccine Maker Says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
NBC New York
Buying an Electric Car in 2023? Here's How You Can Get a $7,500 Tax Credit
If you've been on the market for an electric vehicle, 2023 might be your lucky year as the U.S. Department of Treasury just expanded its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax subsidy of up to $7,500. Starting Jan. 1, many Americans were now eligible to qualify for a...
NBC New York
School Lunch, Eggs and Airfare: Why Inflation Soared for 10 Items in 2022
Inflation in 2022 hit its highest level in four decades, according to consumer price index data. Some items, such as school meals, eggs, margarine and fuel oil, saw a more dramatic upswing in prices. Here's why. Inflation popped in 2022 to a level. in four decades. But prices ballooned more...
Electric Vehicle Sales Hit Record Levels In 2022
Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in 2022, nearly doubling their U.S. market share and setting a worldwide record, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The market share of electric vehicle sales in the U.S. jumped from 3.2% in 2021 to 5.8% in 2022, as
NBC New York
‘Green' Offices in London Are Over 25% More Expensive. But a Modern Workforce Now Expects It
Sustainable office space is on the top of many companies' wish lists as they look to hit net-zero targets, but price, scarcity and aesthetics can be barriers to relocating. London buildings with green credentials are 26% more expensive than those without, according to data from investment research company MSCI. But...
NBC New York
The Big Risk in the Most-Popular, and Aging, Big Tech Default Email Programs
Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
NBC New York
Feds Abandon Case Against NYPD Officer Accused of Spying for China
Federal authorities have dropped the case against an NYPD officer accused of working as a spy for the Chinese government. The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of new York filed to dismiss the case against Baimadajie Angwang on Friday, more than two years after the then 33-year-old was arrested for allegedly spying on fellow Tibetan immigrants in New York.
Comments / 0