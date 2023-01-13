ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Lady Vols stay perfect in league play with win over Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee improved to 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday, defeating Georgia 68-55 in front of a packed Thompson-Boling Arena sporting the largest crowd of the season for the Lady Vols. Sunday, the ladies also debuted their Summitt Legacy series Summitt Blue uniforms, capping the afternoon...
Questionable officiating nearly cost Kentucky late vs. Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats knocked off the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, in what ended up being a physical matchup in Knoxville. Luckily, the Cats knocked down their free throws this afternoon, going 22/25 from the charity stripe, but a flagrant foul called on Antonio Reeves late in the second half almost turned the tide.
Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
WATCH: Tennessee Football Signee Throws Down Massive Dunks

Tennessee football signee Chandavian Bradley can terrorize offenses and quarterbacks as an edge rusher. He can also dominate the basketball court while throwing down massive dunks. That was well on display last week when Bradley was playing for Platte County High School. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound big man showed he can...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others

Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Indiana native was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jackson sat at third on the depth chart behind starter Hendon Hooker and backup Joe Milton III this season. Jackson would...
UT alumni band excited to return to play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. With more than 4,000 alumni band members, it’s one of the largest and most active alumni associations at the university. Some...
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
Frosty cold start to Sunday

Officer Kenno Carlos confessed to taking property from another Knoxville Police Department employee, according to officials. More than five Elvis impersonators will be taking part in the first annual Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to the Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge. Knoxville police officer placed on leave after...
Knoxville tribute show celebrates MLK’s legacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra played a variety of arrangements that featured Indigenous Vibes African Drumming Ensemble, Michael Rodgers and Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon. “We’ve actually...
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
