Texans involved in fast-track process, new uniforms possible in 2024: ‘We want the guys to have a little extra swag’

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on the task at hand. Despite being slight road favorites, there’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady present a ridiculous hurdle for the Cowboys to climb over. With the team’s history against the quarterback (0-7) and on the road on the playoffs (0-for-30 years), there’s no way they are looking beyond the task at hand, escaping Monday night with a win.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO