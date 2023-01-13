Texans involved in fast-track process, new uniforms possible in 2024: ‘We want the guys to have a little extra swag’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Related
49ers fans are trying to unload tickets to the wild-card game in droves
As of Saturday morning, a shocking number of tickets appear to be available according to Ticketmaster's seating chart.
Texans' divorce with QB Deshaun Watson may affect courting of C.J. Stroud
With the NFL deadline for college underclassmen to declare early for the 2023 NFL draft, one name that remains absent from the list is causing some significant concerns for a couple of teams in dire need of a quarterback in the NFL. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has until Monday, Jan....
Brock Purdy 49ers jersey: How to get 49ers NFL playoffs gear online after Wild Card win over Seahawks | Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, defeated the Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, in the NFC Wild Card NFL Playoffs game on Saturday, January 14, 2023 (1/14/2023) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Fans who want to get their own Brock Purdy 49ers...
Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers
It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Click2Houston.com
On deck in Texans’ coaching search: Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
HOUSTON – In a quarterback-driven league, disrupting passers, making them truly uncomfortable in the pocket and confusing them with coverage schemes, is absolutely pivotal for defenses. That’s a central part of the vision and strategy for highly regarded Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. “You’ve got to look...
McClain: Texans could have more competition for Sean Payton
If Caserio and the McNair family – Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair – really want to hire Payton after one-and-done fiascos with Lovie Smith and David Culley, they’ll have to pay a steep price.
Cowboys must win first, but options for divisional round down to 2
The Dallas Cowboys are focused on the task at hand. Despite being slight road favorites, there’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady present a ridiculous hurdle for the Cowboys to climb over. With the team’s history against the quarterback (0-7) and on the road on the playoffs (0-for-30 years), there’s no way they are looking beyond the task at hand, escaping Monday night with a win.
NFL insider thinks Texans could be team to watch to hire Nick Caley
New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley could become a prime candidate for an offensive coordinator position, and that opportunity could come outside of New England. ESPN’s Dan Graziano named Caley as a candidate to watch for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator job. Caley first came to the...
Comments / 0