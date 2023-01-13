Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
Missouri veterans to gather at the Capitol
If you’re a veteran who hasn’t looked into your benefits for years, you might be surprised. Troy Williams is a past state commander of the VFW and a veterans’ service officer …. Williams says you may be entitled to a higher disability check or could receive benefits...
nodawaynews.com
Missouri health department answers marijuana questions
With the November 8 passage of Amendment 3, the recreational use of marijuana, there are many questions the general public have voiced. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offered to begin the conversation with the following frequently asked questions. • When will adult-use marijuana be available to consumers?
AOL Corp
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace’s case is one reason why | Opinion
This week, a Cass County judge could hear arguments about why a man incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offenses should be released from prison. We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older.
koamnewsnow.com
MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season
(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit School District’s Countersuit Against Missouri Attorney General Seeks To Set A Precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the...
FOX2now.com
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that. Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social …. Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes...
northwestmoinfo.com
Unprecedented Workforce Times Could Lead to Unprecedented State Worker Pay Increases in Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Missouri...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 16, 2023
U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Jan. 17-20 Buchanan County. U.S. Route 36 – The bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume in spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
We’re Halfway Through Meteorological Winter in Missouri, Really?
Believe it or not, Saturday, January 14, was the halfway point of meteorological winter. So far, it hasn't been too bad. Yet, mother nature might just show us her worst in the second half. It's hard to believe we're halfway through the winter. According to the National Weather Service office...
kcur.org
As Missouri rolls out legal weed, regulators create a new role: chief marijuana equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business...
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business licensing system in place. Much […] The post Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ksmu.org
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
KFVS12
MO lawmakers propose transgender laws
This summer in Sikeston, you might see the words "under construction" on the roads. Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update today, sharing more positive news for the Commonwealth's Economic Growth. Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Republican State Senator Holly Thompson...
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
kttn.com
More can be done to help grieving children in Missouri
One in 11 Missouri children, and one in 13 nationally, will lose a parent or sibling by age 18. Childhood grief that is not dealt with can have short and long-term negative effects, including school problems, mental health issues, and even a shortened life span. Becky Byrne, founder and executive...
Comments / 0