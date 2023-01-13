ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

Missouri veterans to gather at the Capitol

If you’re a veteran who hasn’t looked into your benefits for years, you might be surprised. Troy Williams is a past state commander of the VFW and a veterans’ service officer …. Williams says you may be entitled to a higher disability check or could receive benefits...
MISSOURI STATE
nodawaynews.com

Missouri health department answers marijuana questions

With the November 8 passage of Amendment 3, the recreational use of marijuana, there are many questions the general public have voiced. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offered to begin the conversation with the following frequently asked questions. • When will adult-use marijuana be available to consumers?
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season

(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 16, 2023

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Jan. 17-20 Buchanan County. U.S. Route 36 – The bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume in spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer

The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity.  Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business licensing system in place. Much […] The post Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

MO lawmakers propose transgender laws

This summer in Sikeston, you might see the words "under construction" on the roads. Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update today, sharing more positive news for the Commonwealth's Economic Growth. Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Republican State Senator Holly Thompson...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

More can be done to help grieving children in Missouri

One in 11 Missouri children, and one in 13 nationally, will lose a parent or sibling by age 18. Childhood grief that is not dealt with can have short and long-term negative effects, including school problems, mental health issues, and even a shortened life span. Becky Byrne, founder and executive...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy