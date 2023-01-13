Read full article on original website
Related
Mesquite Local News
Prep for the 2023 Mesquite Senior Games has begun
The planning for the 2023 Mesquite Senior Games is in full effect. With 16 events spanning across seven weeks, coordination is in the works for seniors to get out and most importantly, enjoy themselves. “One of the biggest things we have to do, is we have to make sure the...
Mesquite Local News
From the Mayor: Breaking up the CCSD requires a lot more than failed petition offered
Well, we are into a new year that should prove to be very exciting for Mesquite. A lot of what will take place will, of course, depend on the economy and, hopefully, we won’t see a recession in 2023 as many of the so called experts have predicted. I...
Comments / 0