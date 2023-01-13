Read full article on original website
Legacy of Dr. King | How this Arkansas organization honors the life of MLK
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us take Sunday as a day to relax ahead of the week, but for Diana Shelton, this Sunday was all hands on deck. "Normally I would definitely say no to working on Sunday, but we, definitely in preparation, we do not stop," Shelton said. "We are quite busy."
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Kait 8
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police. Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Gov. Sanders attends swearing-in of new Arkansas State Police director
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.
Conway woman wins $1 million lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine waking up and having no clue you've won $1 million. That's what happened to one Faulkner County woman on Thursday when she received a certified letter explaining she had won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's "Play It Again" drawing. When the woman...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: ArDOT acquires Walnut Street property
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Dec. 30 through Jan. 13 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Jewel...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Lori Ann Morgan of Stuttgart
Lori Ann Morgan, 50, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Lori was born Feb. 23, 1972, in Midwest City, Okla. She was a licensed practical nurse at Baptist Health-Stuttgart and attended Stuttgart Harvest Church. Her father, Walter Cox; and two brothers, John Paul Cox, and...
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
Benton police investigating early morning hit-and-run fatality involving a teenager
Officers with the Benton Police Department are investigating after a teenager was found dead Sunday morning on the 19000 block of the South Service Road just before 7 a.m.
mysaline.com
Warm today, prepare for severe weather on Wednesday
Monday’s weather is warm for January, with a slight chance of rain. Watch the MLK Jr Parade article for updates, but hopefully it will still happen. Read below for info on severe weather forecast for Wednesday, and then scroll down for the 7-Day Forecast. Rain and thunderstorms will be...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Drinking, and Domestic Battery in the Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 01162023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 13
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash
Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.
