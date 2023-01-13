Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NBC Connecticut
Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven
People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
Nancy on Norwalk
What’s the name of that street?
When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
State Rep’s tragic death inspires Norwalk eulogies, call for transportation improvements
NORWALK, Conn. — A memorial service for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, was held Saturday, after his untimely sudden death just before 1 am. Jan. 5 when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle going the wrong way on Route 9 in Cromwell.
MLK observances; Redevelopment/GNHCC freebie; Green Bank
Martin Luther King Day Norwalk observances include the following activities, according to a news release:. Ecumenical Worship Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15 at Grace Baptist Church, located at 17 West Avenue, Norwalk. Pastor Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis will welcome Rev. Dr. Richard W. Clarke, pastor of Bethel AME. Church, Norwalk.
trumbulltimes.com
Daniels raises nearly $27K, trailing Gomes, Ganim in bid for Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — Limited by a $375 cap on contributions, Lamond Daniels' exploratory campaign for mayor raised $26,808 in November and December following its launch, for now significantly trailing the two other candidates in the battle to run Connecticut's largest municipality. Daniels has since formally declared he will challenge incumbent...
greenwichfreepress.com
Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis
Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
New Haven Museum celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Museum celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday in a pre-holiday birthday bash that brought the community together. “It’s one thing for the teacher to read them a book and talk to them about MLK, or whatever it is that’s going on, but to […]
New Britain Herald
Four churches, one worship service
NEW BRITAIN – Although they typically worship in different parts of the church at 90 Main St., four congregations came together in the main sanctuary Sunday. Members of South Church, Another Chance Church, Peace Missionary Ministries and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church worshiped side-by-side in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , whose birthday was Jan. 15.
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
Opinion: Predictions for 2023
OMG – is time speeding up? What happened to 2022? It feels like only a few months have gone by since I made predictions for it: 2022 Predictions. I realize now that some of these predictions simply need more time – one year is not enough – for bold predictions to play out. Nonetheless, I will claim a better success rate for 2022, three or possibly four, out of ten, than I mustered for the previous year (two of ten). Here are the wins I claim from last year:
I Wish Edgewood Park Had …
A dance venue. A community garden. A set of lights for the skate park. A … West Rock-bound gondola?. Those were a few of the ideas that made it onto a community-built wish list for $800,000 worth of improvements for Edgewood Park, as put together by roughly 100 parkgoers.
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
'Right person at the right time' - Bridgeport church service honors Martin Luther King Jr.
Rev. Charlie Stallworth of East End Baptist Tabernacle tells News 12 King provided a foundation that inspired his own beliefs.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: Main Street in Hartford Before the Gold Building
The stretch of Main Street in Hartford, Connecticut that’s now occupied by the Gold Building is very historic. It was once the site of landmarks that included the 1780s home where prominent businessman and philanthropist James B. Hosmer lived from the age of two until he died two days before his 97th birthday, the building that was occupied from 1828 to 1964 by the city’s second oldest continuously operating business, the Sisson Drug Company, the building where the Young Men’s Institute (forerunner of the Hartford Public Library) had its first permanent home and stage where Mark Twain made his acting debut in 1876.
darientimes.com
Stamford Board of Reps denied a new community liaison role. Simmons had already tapped someone for the job.
STAMFORD —Mayor Caroline Simmons proposed creating a new community engagement position, but the Board of Representatives had too many objections. Now, the former city pastor who was acting in the role has resigned. “The mayor and I had a very wonderful conversation, and we determined that the Board of...
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Crash Sends Car Into House
2023-11-15@11:55pm–#Trumbull CT– A two car crash sent one car into a home in the 5400 block of Main Street down the street from St. Teresa’s Church. A woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
Bridgeport senior claims mold contamination forces her to sleep in car
Carmen Casado claims the mold problem at Fireside Apartments on the Upper East Side is so bad, she's ended up in the emergency room with health issues affecting her breathing.
