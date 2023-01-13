Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Connecticut
Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven
People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
New Haven Museum celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Museum celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday in a pre-holiday birthday bash that brought the community together. “It’s one thing for the teacher to read them a book and talk to them about MLK, or whatever it is that’s going on, but to […]
New Britain Herald
Four churches, one worship service
NEW BRITAIN – Although they typically worship in different parts of the church at 90 Main St., four congregations came together in the main sanctuary Sunday. Members of South Church, Another Chance Church, Peace Missionary Ministries and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church worshiped side-by-side in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , whose birthday was Jan. 15.
Mimi Burgess, 1935-2023
NORWALK, Conn. — Longtime South Norwalk mover and shaker Mary Elizabeth “Mimi” Burgess died Jan. 5 at age 87. Born on May 4, 1935, the native Norwalker was the only child of the late Betty and William Ryan. Married to fellow Democratic District B influencer Bobby Burgess...
'Right person at the right time' - Bridgeport church service honors Martin Luther King Jr.
Rev. Charlie Stallworth of East End Baptist Tabernacle tells News 12 King provided a foundation that inspired his own beliefs.
State Rep’s tragic death inspires Norwalk eulogies, call for transportation improvements
NORWALK, Conn. — A memorial service for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, was held Saturday, after his untimely sudden death just before 1 am. Jan. 5 when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle going the wrong way on Route 9 in Cromwell.
What’s the name of that street?
When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
trumbulltimes.com
Daniels raises nearly $27K, trailing Gomes, Ganim in bid for Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — Limited by a $375 cap on contributions, Lamond Daniels' exploratory campaign for mayor raised $26,808 in November and December following its launch, for now significantly trailing the two other candidates in the battle to run Connecticut's largest municipality. Daniels has since formally declared he will challenge incumbent...
greenwichfreepress.com
Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis
Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
I Wish Edgewood Park Had …
A dance venue. A community garden. A set of lights for the skate park. A … West Rock-bound gondola?. Those were a few of the ideas that made it onto a community-built wish list for $800,000 worth of improvements for Edgewood Park, as put together by roughly 100 parkgoers.
Opinion: Predictions for 2023
OMG – is time speeding up? What happened to 2022? It feels like only a few months have gone by since I made predictions for it: 2022 Predictions. I realize now that some of these predictions simply need more time – one year is not enough – for bold predictions to play out. Nonetheless, I will claim a better success rate for 2022, three or possibly four, out of ten, than I mustered for the previous year (two of ten). Here are the wins I claim from last year:
At least three Norwalkers ask: Where’s the Council meeting?
NORWALK, Conn. — Tuesday’s Common Council meeting was “illegal,” in the opinion of its sole Republican member, Bryan Meek. Meek, appointed to represent District D after Council member Tom Keegan retired and moved to Florida during his second term, was in City Hall at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking fellow traveler NancyOnNorwalk, “Where’s the Council meeting?”
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: Main Street in Hartford Before the Gold Building
The stretch of Main Street in Hartford, Connecticut that’s now occupied by the Gold Building is very historic. It was once the site of landmarks that included the 1780s home where prominent businessman and philanthropist James B. Hosmer lived from the age of two until he died two days before his 97th birthday, the building that was occupied from 1828 to 1964 by the city’s second oldest continuously operating business, the Sisson Drug Company, the building where the Young Men’s Institute (forerunner of the Hartford Public Library) had its first permanent home and stage where Mark Twain made his acting debut in 1876.
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
ctbites.com
Alma Cocina Latina Opens in Norwalk With Delicious Nuevo-Latino Soul Food
Alma Cocina brings soul to Norwalk’s Wall Street area. I recently had the opportunity to visit the newly opened Alma Bistro. Just a couple of weeks old, this Latin-fusion eatery features delicious Nuevo-Latino soul food with an upscale twist and promises to be the darling of the Norwalk restaurant scene.
darientimes.com
Cromwell Price Rite to close; Texas Roadhouse proposed for Ruby Tuesday site
CROMWELL — Discount grocery chain Price Rite Marketplace on Route 372 will close its doors by the end of the month, according to the store manager, a move that has many residents disappointed. The grocery chain’s parent company Wakefern Food Corp also runs ShopRite stores, one of which is...
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
Norwalk settles with OSHA, pays about half on fines issued
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is paying just over $11,000 to settle the fines levied by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) after a surprise inspection in October and November. Targeted in the inspection were the Fire Department, the Police Department and the Department of Operations and Public Works, as...
