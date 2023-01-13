ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy