Yuma, AZ

KYMA News 11

Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions has reached more than $1 billion just in time for tonight's big drawing! What some locals are saying what they'd do with the money if they won the jackpot. The post Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
San Diego weekly Reader

Nathanael West killed near El Centro

Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less rain forecasted, but a wet weekend still in store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An unsettled weather pattern will take hold of the region during the first half of next week as a series of storm systems roll in from the Pacific. Heightened chances for precipitation, occasionally breezy conditions, and much cooler temperatures will all be on tap for the area. While cooler than normal temperatures should persist during the latter half of the week, much drier weather will spread into region.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud

EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

