Several local teams sit atop AIA mid-season rankings, Cibola girls hoops makes statement to bump up
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association released its mid-season rankings for winter sports which highlighted several teams from Yuma County. Three teams were ranked in the top 10 of their respective conferences, while others are holding their own with a definite shot. One of the...
Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions has reached more than $1 billion just in time for tonight's big drawing! What some locals are saying what they'd do with the money if they won the jackpot. The post Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot appeared first on KYMA.
A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend
An unsettled weather pattern will take over our region this weekend bringing in a series of storms coming from the Pacific. The post A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
Sunday morning crash results in one life-threatening injury
A crash during the early Sunday morning hours resulted in one life-threatening injuring. The post Sunday morning crash results in one life-threatening injury appeared first on KYMA.
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
Mild conditions for the rest of the work week
Warmer and quiet conditions will persist through the rest of the work week and the next storm system is expected to arrive Saturday. The post Mild conditions for the rest of the work week appeared first on KYMA.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less rain forecasted, but a wet weekend still in store
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An unsettled weather pattern will take hold of the region during the first half of next week as a series of storm systems roll in from the Pacific. Heightened chances for precipitation, occasionally breezy conditions, and much cooler temperatures will all be on tap for the area. While cooler than normal temperatures should persist during the latter half of the week, much drier weather will spread into region.
City of Yuma asking for residents’ input on illegal fireworks use
The City of Yuma is asking residents to fill out a short survey about the use of illegal fireworks in the communities. The post City of Yuma asking for residents’ input on illegal fireworks use appeared first on KYMA.
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 1:18AM MST until January 16 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE…Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend. and Sonoran Desert National Monument. * WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
