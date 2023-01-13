Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'It was pretty cool': The surprise phone call rising star received from Wallabies coach
Everything is pointing towards Josh Flook becoming a Wallabies star of the future, with the Queensland Reds centre having already caught the attention of coach Dave Rennie. For quite a few years now, Australian rugby fans have been waiting in hope as a golden generation of talent begin to make their mark at both Super Rugby and test level.
Eddie Jones heads home to take Australia job after England sacking
Former England boss Eddie Jones is targeting World Cup glory after agreeing to “come home” and lead his native Australia once again.The 62-year-old is returning as head coach on a four-year deal in place of the sacked Dave Rennie, having previously led the team from 2001 to 2005 and oversaw the 2003 World Cup final defeat to England.Jones’ seven-year tenure in charge of England ended in December with his sacking after a run of results in 2022 that included six defeats and a draw in 12 matches.🦘 Excited to have Eddie back on board.We'd like to thank Dave for his...
BBC
Eddie Jones: 'Australia need former England coach to win back hearts of public'
Eighteen years on from his tearful sacking by Australia in 2005, and 20 years on from an agonising World Cup defeat, Eddie Jones has made a remarkable return to his homeland - and he has unfinished business with the Wallabies. Having made the 2023 Rugby World Cup the focus of...
Six Nations, not the World Cup, is the priority for Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick insists his focus is on Scotland and not a potential World Cup collision course with Eddie Jones after his coaching mentor was placed in charge of Australia.Borthwick and Jones could go head to head in the quarter-finals, creating a fascinating sub plot to the tournament being staged in France later this year.Jones was sacked by England last month after presiding over a dismal 2022 and has been replaced by Borthwick, his former number two with Japan and at Twickenham.In a twist of fate the Rugby Football Union must have been dreading, Jones has been contracted by the Wallabies...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Sporting News
What are the biggest football stadiums in England? Wembley, Old Trafford capacities and more
Manchester United have started plans to redevelop Old Trafford, with the possibility that the stadium's capacity of 74,310 could be increased. Old Trafford is already one of the largest football grounds in England, although, with issues such as a leaking roof, it has been clear for some time that the ground is in need of modernisation.
A closer look at the coaches who are aiming to get their hands on the World Cup
Eddie Jones’ appointment as Australia head coach means three of rugby’s major nations have new men in charge going into this year’s World Cup.Steve Borthwick was last month unveiled as Jones’ successor with England, while Warren Gatland returned for a second stint with Wales.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the coaches tasked with attempting to guide the sport’s leading countries to glory in France in September and October.Eddie Jones (Australia)Jones was dismissed by England in December following a dismal 2022 but has swiftly returned to the game for a second spell in charge of his native...
golfmagic.com
Report: Ryder Cup heading to Spain after insider reveals "messy" process
The Ryder Cup could be heading to Spain in 2031. According to a report by James Corrigan of The Daily Telegraph, it has emerged that PGA Catalunya is the frontrunner to host the biennial event. The news will come as a bitter blow to three courses based in England. Luton...
BBC
Olympic Games to remain free to air on BBC up to 2032
Every Olympic Games up to and including the 2032 summer Games will continue to be shown free to air across the BBC. The BBC will offer live and on-demand coverage of both summer and winter editions of the Games on TV, radio, online and digital platforms. "The Olympic Games is...
BBC
Masters snooker final 2023: Judd Trump beats Mark Williams to claim second title
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January-15 January. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Judd Trump said his Masters win over Mark Williams was his "best ever" after claiming the title for...
Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 predictions: Men's and women's singles champions, dark horses, early exits
The 2023 edition of the Australian Open is nearly here, with the world's best tennis players to descend on Melbourne Park for a packed fortnight. Ash Barty's retirement means Iga Swiatek is the favourite to take out the women's singles, but can the world No. 1 get the job done?
Judd Trump resists Mark Williams fightback for two-frame lead in Masters final
Judd Trump resisted a fightback from Mark Williams to forge a two-frame lead after the first session of their Cazoo Masters final at Alexandra Palace.Contesting his first Masters final for 20 years, Williams made the ideal start with a total clearance of 138, but Trump hit back to win the next four frames in succession with the aid of breaks of 61, 106 and 73.A second century of the match – followed by a break of 60 – saw Williams reduce his deficit to a single frame in the first clash between the pair since Trump edged an epic World...
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland T20: Ryan Burl's late knock helps hosts clinch Harare series
Ireland 141-9 (20 overs): Tector 47, Campher 27; Madhevere 2-8, Burl 2-28, Chatara 2-26 Zimbabwe 146-4 (19 overs): Ervine 54, Burl 30*; White 2-26, McCarthy 2-34 Ryan Burl's late knock of 30 helped hosts Zimbabwe clinch a 2-1 win over Ireland in the T20 series in Harare. Harry Tector's 47...
BBC
Hero Cup: Continental Europe beat Great Britain and Ireland to win inaugural tournament
Continental Europe claimed victory in the inaugural Hero Cup after extending their lead over Great Britain and Ireland to four points on Sunday. Tommy Fleetwood's Great Britain and Ireland side trailed by two points heading into the final day at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. But Europe won six of the...
talentrecap.com
Meet ‘AGT All Stars’ Competitor, the Fun Loving Magician Keiichi Iwasaki
Japanese magician Keiichi Iwasaki is one of the 60 contestants who taking the stage on America’s Got Talent All Stars. Here’s everything you need to know about this lively and fun-loving magician who’s a Britain’s Got Talent alum. Who is Keiichi Iwasaki?. The Japanese magician is...
Sporting News
How to watch Australian Open 2023 in the USA: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for Grand Slam tournament
The first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 is right around the corner. Melbourne Park will again host the Australian Open, as the world's best tennis players meet for an action-packed fortnight. Rafael Nadal will need to fend off a hungry Novak Djokovic to defend his men's title, whilst Iga Swiatek...
