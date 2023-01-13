Steve Borthwick insists his focus is on Scotland and not a potential World Cup collision course with Eddie Jones after his coaching mentor was placed in charge of Australia.Borthwick and Jones could go head to head in the quarter-finals, creating a fascinating sub plot to the tournament being staged in France later this year.Jones was sacked by England last month after presiding over a dismal 2022 and has been replaced by Borthwick, his former number two with Japan and at Twickenham.In a twist of fate the Rugby Football Union must have been dreading, Jones has been contracted by the Wallabies...

7 HOURS AGO